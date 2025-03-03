Peru Mall to host sportscard, collectible show

The Illinois Valley Sports Card and Collectible Show is 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 8, at the Peru Mall.
Former WWE, WCW Star Big Vito LoGrasso will be the autograph guest from noon to 1:30 p.m.
The event will have more than 80 tables. Admission is free.
