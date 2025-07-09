Wonder Lake fire causes heavy damage to kitchen, home uninhabitable

The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District responded to a kitchen fire just before 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2025, on the 8100 block of Wonderview Drive. The kitchen was heavily damaged, officials said. (Photo provided by the Wonder Lake Fire Protection District)

A kitchen fire Tuesday in Wonder Lake caused an estimated $75,000 in damage, with the kitchen needing a full gut to repair, Chief Mike Weber said.

Firefighters were called just before 8 p.m. to the 8100 block of Wonderview Drive for a reported structure fire, Weber said. On arrival, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and the resident in the doorway with his cat. There were no other people in the home, Weber said.

The fire was put out in about 10 minutes, but the cabinets and their contents were in flames. The homeowner “will have to redo the whole kitchen,” Weber said, leading to a $75,000 damage estimate. There was heat and water damage throughout the home, making it uninhabitable while repairs are made, he added.

Fire officials offered the resident Red Cross aid, but he told fire officials he would stay with friends.

The Woodstock, McHenry Township, Hebron-Alden-Greenwood, Richmond and Spring Grove fire districts aided at the scene, and Cary and Crystal Lake firefighters covered other calls during the two hours firefighters were on scene, Weber said.