Streator library to host Mad Hatter’s Tea on March 8

The Streator Public Library will host a Mad Hatter’s Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 8. (Bill Freskos)

The Streator Public Library will host a Mad Hatter’s Tea from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 8.

The public is welcome at the library, 130 S. Park St. Join the characters of Wonderland for tea, games and crafts.

Additionally, the library will host a fish scavenger hunt the week of March 3. Search the library and find all of the hidden items. The theme changes weekly.

4 to 5 p.m. Monday, March 3: Arts and crafts, come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take home.

6 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 3: Junk journaling, teens/adults. Want to start a new journal? Let the library show you how to make a fun and easy junk journal.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 4: Little’s Art Time, children ages 3 to 9. Get creative with friends in the library. Learn how to draw or have fun with paint.

5 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 4: Fish storytime, youth. Join the library for fish folktales from different cultures.

3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 5: Game Time, ages 10 through teens. Video games, board games, puzzles and more.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 5: Powerful Women, open to the public. Come to the library to create cute and fun projects to take hom.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 6: Mother Goose Club, children. Let your toddlers learn basic social skills with the help of Mother Goose and her fun interactive nursery rhymes.

4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 6: Anime Club, teens. Talk about all the manga! New, old, classic and legendary.

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 7: Storywriting workshop, public. Write your own folktale.