The Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band to perform March 8 in Princeton

Take a blustery brass section, layer it over a strong rhythm section and tie the whole thing together with a one-of-the-guys front woman and you have The Banjo Buddies Dixieland Band, appearing at 7 pm, Saturday, March 8, at the Grace Theater (home of Festival 56). (Derek Barichello)

The Grace is located at 316 S. Main St., Princeton. Tickets cost $25 and are available at festival56.com, by calling 815-879-5151 or at the door.

This program is partially supported by a grant from the Illinois Arts Council Agency through federal funds provided by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Ann Stewart is considered to be among a small group at the top of the jazz banjo world. She is the vocalist, banjoist and leader of Chicago’s premier Dixieland show band. Her percussive, swinging style along with her energy and enthusiasm fuels the exclusive arrangements performed by the band. This is not a “banjo band” as the name might imply; this is a high-energy Dixieland show band with the banjo as the focal point and driving force behind the band.

Complementing Stewart are her all-star musicians: Dave Katz on trumpet, Russ Phillips on trombone and Verne Rind on bass. The band’s contemporary showbiz savvy reflects their success at making their music relevant to current audiences with a sound and style that is uniquely different. The band has recorded eight albums and their repertoire includes classic Dixieland jazz and popular standards spanning three decades including swing, blues, novelty tunes and much more.

For information, visit banjobuddies.com.