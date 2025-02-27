5 Things to Do: CSO at Wheaton, concert treats, arts and crafts fair in DuPage

1. Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Wheaton College: The CSO, with guest pianist Seong-Jin Cho, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 at Wheaton College’s Edman Memorial Chapel, 401 E. Franklin St., Wheaton. The brooding, majestic themes of Sibelius’ Fifth Symphony evoke the remote landscapes of conductor Santtu-Matias Rouvali’s native Finland. Tchaikovsky transports listeners to a Roman carnival in his Capriccio Italien. Seong-Jin Cho takes on Prokofiev’s incendiary Second Piano Concerto. Ticket holders are invited to a free pre-concert conversation in Armerding Concert Hall, with no additional tickets required. For concert tickets, visit cso.org/wheaton. The next CSO at Wheaton College appearance is March 28.

2. Encore! Concert 2025 benefits families served by Bridge Communities: The Bridge Board of the Downers Grove First United Methodist Church presents the annual fundraiser at 3:30 p.m. March 2 in its sanctuary at 1032 Maple Ave. They welcome back favorite performers from past Encore! concerts and new musicians for selections ranging from jazz and pop to classical and Broadway. The fundraiser benefits the families served by the Bridge Board of the Downers Grove First United Methodist Church, a program partner with Bridge Communities, a nonprofit supporting people experiencing homelessness and housing insecurity in transition to self-sufficiency. Tickets cost $15 and may be purchased at dgfumc.org/give or at Anderson’s Bookshop, 5112 Main St. in Downers Grove, or at the door.

3. Market Craft Fair: Prairie Landing Golf Club celebrates the creativity and talent of local makers and small businesses from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 1 at 2325 Longest Drive in West Chicago off Route 38. The array of handcrafted goods extends from jewelry and artisanal home decor to gourmet treats and one-of-a-kind art pieces. Admission is free. prairielanding.com

4. Sarah Morris will perform: The Friday Night Concert Series spotlights the Minneapolis-based singer-songwriter at 8 p.m. Feb. 28 at Two Way Street Coffee House, 1047 Curtiss St., Downers Grove, inside the First Congregational Church. “Sarah Morris [is] a bright, clear, brilliant songwriter … pure and crisp and perfect,” wrote Jon Hunt of L’Etoile magazine, according to concert organizers. In 2023, Morris released her fifth album of originals, “Here’s To You,” awarded Album of the Year by the Midwest Country Music Organization. Suggested donation is $10. People also can enjoy the performance virtually; access the livestream at twowaystreet.org or on the venue’s Facebook page or YouTube channel.

5. Elmhurst Choral Union: Musical selections from Broadway, opera, classical and folk will be sung by Elmhurst Choral Union members in solo and group performances, followed by a reception. It begins at 7 p.m. March 1 at First United Methodist Church, 232 S. York St., Elmhurst. No tickets are required, but donations will be accepted to support the continuation of live performances. The 60-member group is led by artistic director Scott Uddenberg and will be accompanied by a full professional orchestra and professional soloists. elmhurstchoralunion.org

