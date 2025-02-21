5 Things to Do: ‘Beautiful’ musical, toys, stage comedy, meal deals, Celtic tunes in DuPage, Cook

1. “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical”: Drury Lane Theatre presents a heartwarming journey through Carole King’s inspirational life story, her music shining as a beacon of hope and personal growth. The musical is described as an immersive celebration of resilience, creativity and the spirit of a music legend. The cast is led by Samantha Gershman (Broadway’s “Water for Elephants” and “A Beautiful Noise”) in the role of Carole King and features Alex Benoit as Gerry Goffin, Andrew MacNaughton as Barry Mann and Alexandra Palkovic as Cynthia Weil. It plays Wednesday through Sunday through March 23 at 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. The show, which is rated PG-13, closes out the 2024-25 season. Launching the new season will be the Chicago premiere of “The Da Vinci Code,” opening April 9, followed by a love letter to a country music icon in “Always … Patsy Cline,” the thriller “Dial M for Murder,” the feel-good musical comedy “Sister Act” and the exhilarating music of the Miami Sound Machine in “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan.” Dining is offered at the Lucille Restaurant. drurylanetheatre.com

2. The 85th Illinois Plastic Kit & Toy Show: Past-Time Hobbies in Downers Grove presents the event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 23 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds, 2015 W. Manchester Road, Wheaton. About 150 tables of wares will be featured. Admission costs $8 and is free for children younger than 12 who are accompanied by a parent. dupagecountyfair.org

3. The Hounds of Finn: Celebrating its 40th anniversary season, Maple Street Concerts will showcase the Celtic-infused, Americana-inspired, folk-rock fusion quartet at 7 p.m. Feb. 22. The Hounds of Finn, based in St. Paul, Minnesota, performs a repertoire of original songs, traditional tunes and fresh arrangements of popular standards. Admission costs $20. The concert series is set in Maple Street Chapel at 200 S. Main St., Lombard. maplestreetconcerts.org

4. Westmont Restaurant Week: The Westmont Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau announces the return of the ninth annual Westmont Restaurant Week from Feb. 20 to March 2. Patrons can use the hashtag #WRW2025 to snap a photo of their “Taste Around the World” adventures. About 30 restaurants will offer specially priced menu options. To check out details on each restaurant’s offerings, go to westmontchamber.com/wrw_restaurants.html.

5. “Barefoot in the Park”: Celebrating the 100th anniversary of Morton College, its Jedlicka Performing Arts Center stages the Neil Simon comedy through March 1 at 3801 S. Central Ave., Cicero. Newlyweds Corie and Paul Bratter live on the top floor of a brownstone in New York City. Corie is optimistic about their future together, while Paul, the more anxious and grounded half of the couple, worries about the flaws in the apartment, such as a hole in the skylight. Shortly after moving in, Corie attempts to set her mother up with their eccentric neighbor, Mr. Velasco. jpac.online

