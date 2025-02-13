Blues legend Buddy Guy to perform at Rialto Square Theatre

Blues legend Buddy Guy will will bring his “Buddy Guy: Damn Right Encore” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, June 28. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Blues legend Buddy Guy will will bring his “Buddy Guy: Damn Right Encore” to the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Saturday, June 28.

According to a news release, at age 87, Buddy Guy is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee; a major influence on rock titans like Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton and Stevie Ray Vaughan; a pioneer of Chicago’s fabled West Side sound; and a living link to the city’s days of electric blues.

Buddy Guy has received eight Grammy Awards, a 2015 Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award, 38 Blues Music Awards (the most any artist has received), the Billboard Magazine Century Award for distinguished artistic achievement, a Kennedy Center Honor and the Presidential National Medal of Arts, the release stated.

One of five children, Guy was born in 1936 in Louisiana to a sharecropper’s family and raised on a plantation near the small town of Lettsworth. He was just 7 years old when he fashioned his first makeshift “guitar”—a two-string contraption attached to a piece of wood and secured with his mother’s hairpins. In 1957, Guy took his guitar to Chicago, where he would permanently alter the direction of the instrument, first on numerous sessions for Chess Records playing alongside Howlin’ Wolf, Muddy Waters and the rest of the label’s legendary roster, and then on recordings of his own, the release stated.

Ticket prices start at $54 and are available online at Ticketmaster.com. For More information, visit rialtosquare.com.