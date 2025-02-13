5 Things to Do: ‘Misery,’ classical music stars, beer fest, haunted scares, natural wonders in DuPage, Cook

Only a few weeks remain to view such artworks as "Hear: Of the Earth," one of the sculptures by Olga Ziemska on display until March 1 at The Morton Arboretum in Lisle. (John Weinstein)

Massive sculptures, large-scale model trains and bonsai: Ending March 1 is the chance to view five outdoor sculptures by Polish American artist Olga Ziemska, created exclusively for an outdoor exhibition “Of the Earth” gracing the Morton Arboretum in Lisle. Visitors also can enjoy a large-scale model train show – Juniper Junction – from Feb. 15-23 at the indoor-outdoor Firefly Pavilion, 4100 Route 53. The trains are significantly larger than standard model railroading and the display incorporates buildings and natural scenery. Juniper Junction is assembled and run in partnership with the LGB Model Railroad Club of Chicago. Coming up, guests can view bonsai trees without leaves to appreciate their intricate branches. Presented by Prairie State Bonsai Society, the Bonsai Silhouette Show takes place Feb. 22 and 23. mortonarb.org

2. “Misery” ratchets up chills: Theatre of Western Springs presents the play based on the Stephen King novel of the same name. It will be staged Thursdays through Sundays from Feb. 13-23 at 4384 Hampton Ave., Western Springs. The characters and cast are No. 1 fan Annie Wilkes (Tammy O’Reilly of Western Springs), Paul Sheldon (Rob Nardini of Naperville) and Buster (Jim LaPietra of Berwyn). theatreofwesternsprings.com

3. Musical valentine from Camerata Chicago of Wheaton: Valentine’s Romances for Violin and Orchestra will feature internationally renowned violinist Yi-Jia Susanne Hou as guest artist at 3 p.m. Feb. 15 in Wheaton and 3 p.m. Feb. 16 in Hinsdale, preceded at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 14 by a concert at the Studebaker Theater in Chicago. The chamber orchestra performance in Wheaton is set in Wheaton College’s Armerding Concert Hall, 520 E. Kenilworth Ave. The Hinsdale concert takes place in Union Church, 137 S. Garfield St. The program is conducted by maestro Drostan Hall. Check out a video on the Camerata website featuring Hou playing a piece from the valentine program, Saint-Saens’ Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso. Suzette’s Creperie in Wheaton offers a special discount to concertgoers through February. cameratachicago.org

4. Winter Beer Festival: The Westmont Park District’s Beer Festival will spotlight offerings from craft breweries from across Illinois and beyond from 2 to 6 p.m. Feb. 15. A ticket includes 20, 4-ounce pours. The event is set outdoors at Ty Warner Park, but will have heated, walled and lighted tents along with bonfires and outdoor seating at 800 Blackhawk Drive, Westmont. Food trucks will be present at the event, which is open to adults 21 and older only. General admission tickets are $50 and available in advance until Feb. 14. Admission at the door costs $70. Designated driver entry is $10 with complimentary nonalcoholic beverages available. westmontparks.org/event/winter-beer-festival-2025

5. “Cupid’s Curse” delivers a horror valentine: Disturbia Haunted House conjures “Cupid’s Curse” from 7 to 10 p.m. Feb. 14-16 at 1213 Butterfield Road, Suite D, Downers Grove. Visitors can explore a dark narrative where love takes a sinister turn in the interactive attraction. hauntedhousedisturbia.com

