Gordon Ramsay’s Naperville restaurant now offering express lunch

The interior of Ramsay's Kitchen, located at 39 W. Jefferson Ave. in Naperville. (Huge Galdones)

The next time you’re looking for a restaurant for a business lunch or to catch up with friends or family, check out the new Express Lunch menu at Ramsey’s Kitchen in Naperville.

The Express Lunch brings bold, flavorful dishes without the wait. This thoughtfully curated menu delivers a taste of Ramsay’s signature style in a quick and seamless dining experience, making a midday break both effortless and delicious, according to a news release.

Guests can choose between two options: two courses for $32 or three courses for $39.

Each option begins with a choice of appetizer (sticky chicken wings, potato leek soup or harvest salad) and an entree (RK burger, fish & chips, butter chicken or steak rrites +20). The three-course option includes the choice of one of Chef Ramsay’s iconic desserts (sticky toffee pudding or lemon blueberry cheesecake).

With the Express Lunch menu, Ramsay’s Kitchen brings a restaurant-quality dining experience to a quick, convenient format.

For more information or to make a reservation, click here.