Best brunch spots in Kane County

The famous Baked Apple Villa Pancake is an oven-baked pancake with Granny-Smith apples, a cinnamon glaze and dusting of powered sugar. The dish also can be served with vanilla bean ice cream at an additional charge. (Shaw Media)

Indulge in the best of the best!

This list features award-winning brunch spots in Kane County, where culinary excellence and exceptional dining experiences reign supreme. Savor the flavors that have captivated local diners.

To find out where to get the best brunch in Kane County, we asked our readers to weigh in for the Shaw Media Best of the Fox contest. The results are in, and here are the top-rated brunch restaurants in 2024, as voted by audiences.

Apple Villa in Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

Best Brunch: Apple Villa, 1961 W. Wilson St., Batavia

Apple Villa Cafe is famous for their oven-baked pancakes, made with Granny Smith apples and cinnamon. Additional baked pancake varieties include The Duchess, filled with fresh veggies and topped with Havarti cheese and Baked Banana Nut, German pancakes and more. Classic pancakes are also on the breakfast menu, as are a skillets, French toast, omelettes, crepes and more. Lunch favorites include a variety of fresh salads, soups, burgers, sandwiches and more. For more information, visit applevillapancakes.com.

Stockholm's in Geneva. (Shaw Media photo)

One of the Best: Stockholm’s Restaurant and Brewery, 306 W. State St., Geneva

Perhaps Stockholm’s is known best for being a micro-brewery, with beers hand-crafted in the front window, but it also offers one of the best brunches around. Sunday brunch is offered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The brunch menu includes a variety of eggs Benedict, served with potatoes and fruit; omelets, pancakes, breakfast burritos, filet & eggs and more. Beverages include a wide selection of flavored mimosas and Bloody Marys. A kids menu is also available. For more information, visit stockholmsbrewpub.com.

Nosh serves breakfast and lunch at its expanded location in downtown Geneva from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily through the winter months. (Shaw Media)

One of the Best: Nosh, 22 N. 3rd St., Geneva

Locally-owned Nosh serves breakfast, brunch and lunch seven days a week. Breakfast selections include omelets, biscuits & gravy, egg sandwiches, steel cut oatmeal, yogurt parfaits, breakfast bowls, brunch burritos, pancakes, French toast, crepes and more. Lunch favorites include poutine, shrimp or fish tacos, wraps and sandwiches and a variety of fresh salads. Check Nosh’s Facebook page for daily specials. For more information, visit experiencenosh.com.