‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ classic musicals in Paramount Theatre’s 2025-2026 Broadway season

The Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora revealed a blockbuster, four-show line-up for its 14th Broadway Series, including the Chicago-area premieres of “Come from Away” and “Dear Evan Hansen."

Add the most iconic holiday musical of all time, Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” and the beloved 1940s World War II musical, “South Pacific."

“Come from Away” runs Aug. 20-Oct. 12, 2025. Paramount’s Chicago premiere of the musical, which is based on true stories of airplane passengers diverted to distant towns on Sept. 11, 2001, will be the first local staging. “Come from Away” is nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical and Best Original Score.

“White Christmas” runs Nov. 1, 2025-Jan. 11, 2026. Based on the beloved 1954 film starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen, this two-time Tony Award nominated musical is a family favorite that brings generations together to celebrate the magic of the holidays.

“Dear Evan Hansen” runs Feb. 4-March 22, 2026. Paramount’s new staging of one of the most iconic contemporary musicals of our time will be the first produced by any Chicago-area theater since the show’s national tour. It’s a six-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical and Best Original Score, and won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

“South Pacific” runs April 29-June 14, 2026. “South Pacific" is a beloved musical tale that follows World War II armed services personnel through spy missions, war-time drama and romance in a tropical paradise with warm breezes, breathless sunsets and B52 bombers. “South Pacific” is a 10-time Tony Award-winner, including Best Book and Best Score, and also boasts some of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s most memorable showtunes like “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outta My Hair” and “Bali Ha’i.”

In addition to the Broadway series, Paramount’s fourth BOLD Series brings three more exciting works to its intimate Copley Theatre in 2025-26. The shows include Sam Shepard’s American classic “True West” from July 16–Aug. 31; the Chicago premiere of the new play “Covenant” by Chicago native York Walker from Oct. 1–Nov. 16; and the first area Equity staging of “Ride the Cyclone,” from March 18–May 31, 2026.

Also, Paramount’s smash hit production of “Million Dollar Quartet" has been extended through June 29 at the new Stolp Island Theatre, 5 E. Downer Place, Suite G in downtown Aurora.

“Thanks to the success of our Broadway Series at Paramount, our BOLD Series at the Copley, and now, our all-new, immersive ‘Million Dollar Quartet,’ extended through June at our new Stolp Island Theatre, downtown Aurora is earning a new reputation as THE destination for vibrant nightlife, a fast-growing roster of new restaurants, anchored by a nexus of incredible, and affordable, live theater options on any one night,” said Tim Rater, president and CEO of Paramount Theatre, in a news release. “With the City of Aurora’s firm and continued commitment to supporting the arts, we are becoming the model that others can look to as to how the live performing arts can reinvigorate and drive success in a downtown business district.”

Broadway Series renewals are on sale now through April 13. During the renewal period, new subscribers can pre-order subscriptions and queue up for the best seats, after renewing subscribers receive theirs.

For tickets and information, visit paramountaurora.com, call 630-896-6666, or stop by the Paramount Theatre box office, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Monday–Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and until show time on show days.