Mania: The ABBA Tribute coming Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet

Mania: The ABBA Tribute will be at the Rialto Square Theatre on Sunday, January 5, 2025. (Photo provided by Rialto Square Theatre)

Tickets are on sale now for Mania: The ABBA Tribute at the Rialto Square Theatre in downtown Joliet Sunday, Jan. 5.

According to a news release from the theatre, Mania the ABBA Tribute has successfully toured every continent in the world and has played over 3,000 live concerts in over 35 countries. Mania continues in its quest to bring the music of the Swedish supergroup to millions of fans.

Featuring an extraordinary cast of talented musicians and performers, Mania: The ABBA Tribute delivers an authentic and unforgettable tribute to the legendary Swedish band that has captured the hearts of fans for generations.

With stunning costumes, energetic choreography, and impeccable musicianship, Mania: The ABBA Tribute recreates the magic of ABBA’s music in all its glory. From “Dancing Queen” to “Waterloo,” “Mamma Mia” to “Take a Chance on Me,” the band performs all of ABBA’s greatest hits with passion and precision, transporting audiences back to the disco era of the 1970s.

The upcoming tour promises to be an unforgettable experience for fans of ABBA and lovers of great music. With stunning visuals, electrifying performances, and all of ABBA’s greatest hits, Mania: The ABBA Tribute is a hit with audiences worldwide.

Ticket prices start at $24.50. For more information, visit www.rialtosquare.com.