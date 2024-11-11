Geneva’s Penrose Brewing releases Graham’s Chocolate Ale, launches Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway

Penrose Brewing Company is teaming up with Graham’s Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream to launch Graham’s Chocolate Ale, just in time for the holiday season. (Photo provided by Penrose Brewing)

Penrose Brewing Company in Geneva is teaming up with Graham’s Fine Chocolates and Ice Cream to launch Graham’s Chocolate Ale, just in time for the holiday season.

According to a news release, the special ale follows the success of last year’s Graham’s Chocolate Porter, with the ale capturing even more of the decadent, familiar flavors from Graham’s signature chocolates. Graham’s Chocolate Ale will be available beginning this week at retailers throughout Kane County and select Chicago area locations, or is available now at the Penrose Taproom in Geneva on-draft, growler fills to-go, or 4-Packs to-go.

Graham’s Chocolate Ale is a rich, chocolate-forward ale featuring flavors expertly balanced to bring out the quality of Graham’s chocolates. This limited-edition release combines Penrose’s brewing expertise with Graham’s decades-long chocolate-making tradition to create a unique, locally-inspired beer, according to the release.

Penrose Brewing and Graham’s Fine Chocolates are also launching the Graham’s & Penrose Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway. This promotion offers a chance to discover a lucky can, randomly placed throughout the Chicagoland area, which could be in the hands of lucky beer lovers this season. Each winning can will feature a message reading “YOU ARE A WINNER” and a QR code directing recipients to a digital form to claim their prize.

Winners of the Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway will receive a prize package including:

A scheduled tour of Graham’s Fine Chocolates with a guest

A scheduled tour of Penrose Brewing with a guest

A scheduled paired tasting experience at Penrose Brewing, featuring Graham’s Chocolates and Penrose beer, with a guest

A limited-edition, co-branded Penrose & Graham’s Coffee Mug

Penrose Brewing will donate to Tri-City Family Services for each redeemed Golden Geneva Gift Giveaway can, according to the release.

For more information, visit www.penrosebrewing.com.