Preservation in Geneva expands, improves to offer indoor lounge, outdoor dining experiences

For Lawrence Colburn, Preservation is not only the name of his Geneva-based restaurant.

It’s a pledge.

For nearly 15 years, Colburn has preserved a space that welcomes patrons with delicious, shared plates, a curated list of wines and craft cocktails, and an inviting ambiance.

But Colburn has also done more than simply keep his word. In recent years, Preservation has undergone significant developments, including large-scale expansions.

The restaurant’s newest improvement is located in one of its indoor dining rooms, an intimate area best suited for parties of two and four.

“The original front room has been transformed into a cool lounge,” said Colburn, who added that original works of art and a record player further enhance the space.

Front Lounge created at Preservation in Geneva. (Photo provided by Preservation)

And while a meal enjoyed in such a setting is something Preservation very much delivers on, diners who would rather eat outdoors can do so, even in the face of dropping temperatures.

Hidden from passersby as they walk along Geneva’s historic Third Street, Preservation’s considerable back patio holds something of a wow factor when patrons come upon it.

Numerous tables and a huge-wrap around bar provide plenty of seating and several amenities—Colburn ticks off a sizable retractable roof, heaters, blankets and a fire pit—ensure diners are kept comfortable long after the outdoor season has ended for other establishments.

“We are the last man standing in every account when it comes to outdoor dining,” Colburn said. “We tell people to stay outside, keep having fun and watch the snowflakes fall while they’re out under the heaters.”

The menu of contemporary American fare includes such offerings as charcuterie, salads and savory bites like the wild mushroom tart. Portioned for sharing are skewers, sandwiches and tacos like the Korean pork belly with chili aioli.

Two dishes, the togarashi-spiced ahi tuna and gnocchi in a sage brown butter sauce, are newer to the menu. These large plate specials are available to diners after 5 p.m.

Desserts include orange panna cotta paired with strawberries and a chocolate espresso tart.

“We offer a very casual experience with flavors that are exciting and well-thought-out,” Colburn said.

Similarly thought-out is the extensive wine list. A former sommelier, Colburn loves when people make a new discovery.

“We have a great selection here,” he said. “Our wine list is curated with mostly European wines. We have wines with a light-to-medium body to go with our style of dining. If you want to come in and experience a bottle of wine that you haven’t had before, you’re going to find that here.”

Preservation also boasts an array of signature cocktails. It’s bourbon in the Barrel of Monkeys, which also incorporates limoncello. Meanwhile gin, pamplemousse liqueur, guava nectar and orange juice sit on the throne of the Roman Empire. Draft beer options feature local craft brews.

Elevating it all is live music as performed by a number of area artists. The restaurant hosts musicians most evenings as well as Sunday afternoons, earning Preservation the title of One of the Finest Live Music Venues in Kane County’s Finest Readers’ Choice Contest.