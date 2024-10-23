October 23, 2024
Covington Groove to host debut album release party at The Venue in Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network
Blues rock funk fusion band Covington Groove will celebrate the release of their debut album Nov. 15 at The Venue in Aurora.

Blues rock funk fusion band Covington Groove will celebrate the release of their debut album Nov. 15 at The Venue in Aurora.

According to a news release, Covington Groove has already built a reputation for electrifying live shows. With a style that merges a modern edge with a nostalgic feel and red-hot musicianship, this midwest fusion band has captured the hearts of audiences with their unique sound.

This one-night-only performance will deliver the high-energy, groove-heavy sound that the band is known for, along with fresh material from their new album. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online here.

