Halloween Experience trolley tours begin Sept. 20 at Volo Museum

Actors portray a ghostly bellhop, vampire, flapper, pilot, clairvoyant saloon girl and Titanic passenger, respectively, during upcoming Halloween Experience trolley tours at the Volo Museum. (Photo by John Guske)

Take an “undead” guided tour through realms of Halloween Town at Volo Museum this season as part of its Halloween Experience.

Dozens of creepy inflatables line the trolley tour route, which covers the 75-acre expanse just north of the museum in Volo.

According to a news release, there’s everything from a colossal King Kong to a 75-foot-tall Pennywise, plus alien archways, “Ghostbusters” characters and more.

”We bought out the entire Halloween Experience show that formerly operated in Elgin,” said Brian Grams, director of the museum, said in the release. “We are taking it to the next level by adding the Volo touch.”

The full-hour tour features the animated narrations of a costumed, “undead” guide steeped in the museum grounds’ history of the paranormal, Grams said.

Volo Museum Director Brian Grams said this dangling, giant spider marks the entry to the first realm of Halloween Town, a place Halloween Experience trolley tour-goers will explore Sept. 20-Nov. 3 at the Volo Museum. (Photo by Cynthia Wolf. )

”The first half of our full tours will go into the real haunted stories of the Volo Museum property,” he said in the release. “Each of the guides has a background story. For example, one guide portrays a girl who perished on the Titanic. When our Titanic Exhibit flooded recently, her spirit flowed in with the water.”

Passengers will hear — and see depicted on video — engaging tales of myriad metaphysical sightings experienced on the museum grounds over the years, some captured on security footage. Then, it’s time for a sing-along as the group heads out toward the eerie landscapes of Halloween Town.

Full tours will be available from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday evenings or 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Friday, Sept. 20, to Sunday, Nov. 3, for $16.95 each. Halloween Experience Express Tours, which last about a half hour and head straight for Halloween Town with a voice-over production, cost $7.95 each and are available from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, Oct. 8-31. Tours are suitable for all ages. For either tour, children 4 and younger are admitted free if they can sit on a parent’s lap. Additionally, full tour tickets come with a $5 voucher good toward any Volo Museum attraction admission ticket.

For more information, and tickets, visit www.volocars.com/train-tours-haunted-tour.

The Volo Museum — which features hundreds of classic, muscle, bizarre, celebrity and movie cars, and much more — is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The museum is located at 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo.

Admission is $24.95 for adults and $13.95 for children ages 5 to 12, with free entry for children ages 4 and younger. Platinum and Gold passes provide a two-day experience with free admission the second consecutive day. Separate single-day admission to the Jurassic Gardens dinosaur park is $16.95 each; free for children 4 and younger.

For more details, visit volofun.com, find Volo Museum on social media, or call 815-385-3644.