Sterling’s drive-in theater nears 75th anniversary

For nearly 75 years, the Midway Drive-In has welcomed film fans, families and friends to nature’s auditorium beneath a starry sky, where you can see a movie the way people used to when the drive-in’s post-war boom could be heard across the nation, and families would hitch their station wagon to the stars for a night of entertainment.

Located midway between Sterling and Dixon, the drive-in has managed to weather the storms of nature and moviegoers’ changing tastes to survive into a century where streaming and downloads can deliver films into our hands and homes. But despite all the conveniences of technology, there’s something about seeing a movie on the big screen that keeps people coming back.

During their heyday in the 1950s and ’60s, nearly 4,000 drive-ins dotted the landscape, beckoning motoring moviegoers to see everything from blockbusters to B-movies on the big screen. Today, only a few hundred remain, which makes the Midway something more than just another place to catch a movie. It’s a slice of Americana pie.

About three miles northeast of Sterling, the Midway gives moviegoers a unique setting to take in the latest feature flick or to rekindle remembrance of romantic dates from decades ago. And, though the fad has faded from its peak, the drive-in theaters are still a bright spot in many people’s memories.

Owners Mike and Mia Kerz of Lisle grew up enjoying their own drive-in experiences, and made it a mission to preserve that piece of American history.

The Kerzes have owned Midway since 2007, showing first-run summer blockbuster movies throughout its season, which runs from May to September. Also included on the year’s schedule are classic movie nights and special horror events.

Midway Drive-In owners Mia and Mike Kerz show summer blockbusters and classic films from their piece of "nature's auditorium," as Mike calls it, in rural Sterling. (Cody Cutter)

”Our goal has been to preserve the drive-in experience,” Mike said. “For myself, some of my fondest memories have been attending the drive-in theater with my family, and there’s something about the drive-in experience that represents American values. Most, if not all, of the drive-in [theaters] are independently owned with individuals who have a dream of owning a drive-in theater for the same reasons as us: the fond memories of growing up at drive-ins.”

The screen at Midway Drive-In is 90 feet wide, and is the original one from when it opened in 1950. (Cody Cutter)

The Midway Drive-In opened in 1950, and is home to the oldest standing drive-in screen in Illinois. Midway can accommodate up to 500 vehicles in its 11 rows, with as many as a couple of thousand people viewing the 90-foot-wide screen. Though unused today, the old speaker poles remain, both to retain that retro vibe and as a parking guide.

The drive-in still holds a special place in American culture, but even as deeply rooted in nostalgia as it is, the drive-in has kept up with the times. The flicker of film has made way for digital projection, and those clunky speakers hung on windows have been replaced by audio that’s broadcast on FM radio (91.3 at Midway).

“You can come early, sit outside and enjoy a snack, and enjoy the outside with your family and friends moving around and doing what you want,” Mia said. “Then you can relax and enjoy the movie with those same people. Then during intermission, you can go to the concession stand, get some more snacks and do the whole thing all over again. It’s a lot of entertainment at a minimal cost, and it’s a great way to entertain your family and give them all kinds of experiences that they won’t have when you pile in and pile out in 90 minutes at a [regular] theater. It’s just wonderful to see that.”

In the concession stand, the black-and-white chessboard floor remains squeaky clean, and old movie posters and memorabilia grace the walls, including a copy of Midway’s opening-week ad; the first film was 1949′s Technicolor “Take Me Out to the Ballgame,” starring Frank Sinatra, Esther Williams and Gene Kelly.

Midway’s concession stand serves up theater favorites – popcorn, candy, nachos, hot dogs – as well as pretzels, funnel cakes, burgers and pizza, and you can wash it all down with Pepsi products from the fountain, which also features Green River Soda, which originated in Davenport, Iowa.

“The movie studios spend the money making the movies, so it’s fair that they get most of the money from the ticket sales to recoup their production costs,” Mike said. “The concession stand is what keeps drive-in theaters, in addition to regular movie theaters, going.”

Each September is the Dusk-to-Dawn HorrorFest, which features four horror movies from various eras. This year saw the addition of a spring event, with a quartet of classics from George Romero. Details on this fall’s event will be announced on Midway’s Facebook page, or sign up for its online newsletter through its website.

“The horror movies have basically been independent films and art films,” Mike said. “People don’t like horror movies because of the blood and monsters, they like them because of the talent that goes into making them. With horror movies, very often they are made independently from the studios, so they can have artists and directors who are able to achieve their vision. There are very specific themes and allegories plugged into these horror movies. They’re very smart films.”

Today, there are only about 325 drive-ins; of those, Illinois has eight. But despite those dwindling numbers, they’ve remained popular destinations for those who enjoy the nostalgic novelty of recapturing some of that movie magic of the past or just want a night out on the town. For a younger generation, drive-ins offer a movie-going experience that’s not tied to a TV or tablet.

“The memories that are created at drive-ins through going there with your friends and loved ones are very, very special,” Mike said. “They make drive-ins special, and that’s why we want to preserve the American drive-in theater experience.”