SUMMERTUBAFEST to return July 28 to Peru

Summertubafest will return to Peru for its third year in 2024. Andy Rummel (conductor) will again lead the concert at Centennial Park. (Derek Barichello)

The third annual SUMMERTUBAFEST is set for 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, at Centennial Park in Peru.

SUMMERTUBAFEST is a summer event created by Tuba Christmas as part of the Harvey Phillips Foundation that originated in 1974 by creator and renowned tubist Harvey Phillips of Indiana University and is presented with permission from the Harvey Phillips Foundation.

“Music Suite 408/408 Fine Arts Factory has successfully sponsored Tuba Christmas in the Illinois Valley the past several years and we were particularly excited to host the Inaugural SummerTubaFest in Peru in 2022 with Thomas Phillips, son of legendary Indiana University tubist Harvey Phillips in attendance,” said Sue Gillio, owner of Music Suite 408.

While participants must pay a nominal fee to participate, all concerts are free to the public. The First Congregational Church of Peru, 1431 Fourth St., will serve as the venue in case of rain.

Those wanting to play can register by calling Music Suite 408 at 815-223-4408 or downloading materials at www.408fineartsfactory.com under Special Events caption. Music is available now for purchase. Pre registered and walk-in registration for all players is at 12:30 p.m. at Music Suite 408 with a rehearsal following 1 to 3 p.m. at that location, 408 Fifth St., Peru, in the west wing of the Westclox building.

This year’s conductor will be Andy Rummel, who is professor of Tuba and Euphonium at Illinois State University in Normal. A native of Delavan, Illinois, Rummel received his Bachelor of Music Education and Master of Music Performance degrees from Illinois State University in Normal and his Doctorate of Musical Arts degree from the University of Illinois in Champaign-Urbana. He is the principal tubist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra and has performed with the Peoria Symphony Orchestra, the Illinois Symphony and the Virginia Symphony. Prior to his arrival at Illinois State, he was the principal tubist with the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band and the Heritage Brass Quintet located at Langley AFB in Virginia. He has been a featured guest soloist with the Heartland Festival Orchestra, the Vermont Youth Philharmonia, the Prairie Wind Ensemble, the Rockford Wind Ensemble, the Brass Band of Central Illinois as well as with many high school bands and orchestras throughout the Midwest. He has been a featured recitalist at many international and regional tuba-euphonium conferences has served as an adjudicator for several international and regional tuba solo competitions. Rummel also is the musical director/conductor of the ISU Tuba and Euphonium Ensemble that has been featured performers at the 2015 and 2013 Midwest Regional Tuba and Euphonium Conferences and the 2015 and 2013 International Conferences for the National Association for Professional Band Instrument Repair Technicians.

The tuba-euphonium ensemble was the first ensemble of its kind to perform at the Illinois Music Educators All-State Music Conference in 2011 and was invited to perform again in 2016. This ensemble has recorded for Mark Custom Records and has been invited to perform at three International Tuba and Euphonium Conferences. For recordings and more information, check out the studio YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/isutubaeuph

The concert is sponsored by Music Suite 408, North Central Illinois ARTworks and with support of the City of Peru.

Music Suite 408 is a community based enrichment center that provides music, art, creative writing, math tutoring and a host of community workshops, events and performances to students of all ages, ethnic and economic backgrounds. Aug. 1 is the 12th Anniversary with 30 full/part time educators, more than 600 students of all ages and ability levels (adults too), a 3,000 square foot music space with teaching studios, the Paintbox Art Gallery, the Music Suite Annex dedicated to electronic music and performance classes, and the multipurpose 2,200 square foot Westclox Fine Arts Factory for events and rental.