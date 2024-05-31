Cajun Connection in Utica hints food truck may be coming soon

When the popular Utica restaurant closed in September owners Ron and Amy McFarlain said they may open a food truck in the future. On Thursday, the duo posted on a new Facebook page “Catch a Cajun” that Cajun Connection is “up to something good. Please check back in the next couple of weeks for updates!” (Shaw Local News Network File Photo)

Call it Cajun Connection 2.0.

When the popular Utica restaurant closed in September owners Ron and Amy McFarlain said they may open a food truck in the future. On Thursday, the duo posted on a new Facebook page “Catch a Cajun” that Cajun Connection is “up to something good. Please check back in the next couple of weeks for updates!”

Five hours later, a new post said “get ready for a taste bud explosion with our Food Truck!”

“Our menu is constantly evolving, so you’ll never run out of new and exciting flavors to try,” the post continued. “We’ll still have your favorites, but we want to know what culinary creations you’d like us to add to the menu!”

Cajun Connection’s Hot Damn, Mama’s Blend and Sweet Heat sauces have been sold at locations in Peru, Mendota and Yorkville, among others.

Since closing their brick-and-mortar establishment, Ron and Amy McFarlain have sold their favorite menu items in a couple pop events, selling their pecan pies at Handy Foods in Ottawa on a couple occasions, cooking for Cajun nights at Claudette’s in Oglesby and catering a fundraiser for the La Moille Lions Club.

The Cajun Connection attained a national profile when, in 2010, a Rockford-area diner contacted ABC and nominated the Cajun Connection for a national competition titled “People’s Plate List.” The restaurant appeared on a number of food programs, including WTTW’s “Check, Please!”

