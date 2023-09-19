Iconic Utica restaurant hints at future venture after closure

Cajun Connection closed, but customers may still be able to get a taste of its Cajun menu in the future.

Cajun Connection owners Ron and Amy McFarlain announced on Cajun Connection’s Facebook page they may open a food truck in the future. In the meantime, they said, Cajun Ron is cooking at several local restaurants.

They also reminded customers they can find their Hot Damn, Mama’s Blend and Sweet Heat sauces at Ace Hardwares, including locations in Peru, Mendota and Yorkville, among others.

The sale of the property at 2958 Route 178, Utica, closed Aug. 22 for $500,000. A sign at the property said a Mexican restaurant is opening.

