Historical marker unveiling set for Chicago blues legend ‘Big Twist’ Nolan

An historic marker will be unveiled for Chicago R & B legend Lawrence “Big Twist” Nolan. The ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, May 25 in the city of Murphysboro in southern Illinois.

According to a news release, the Historic Society Marker will commemorate Nolan’s life and music. He was a notable vocalist, harmonica player and drummer that led the band Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows, to the highest levels of the Chicago and national music scene in the 1970s and 1980s. Nolan lived in Murphysboro when not touring, and raised his family there. He’s buried in Tower Grove cemetery, just west of the city.

Big Twist and the Mellow Fellows released four studio albums, toured the United States, Europe and the Caribbean Islands and appeared with James Brown, Muddy Waters, Huey Lewis and the News and many others. Their music videos for “Too Much BBQ” and “300 Pounds of Heavenly Joy” appeared on MTV, USA Network and the Disney Channel.

Following the unveiling there will be a street party featuring live blues music and food vendors. The marker will be located on the southwest corner of the Jackson County Courthouse lawn.