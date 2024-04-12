Batavia Boardwalk Shops to open for season May 10

Ten new shops will open for the 2024 season at the Batavia Boardwalk Shops on Friday, May 10. (Shaw Local file photo from May 12, 2023) (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

Get ready to shop ten new locally-owned small businesses as the Batavia Boardwalk Shops open for the 2024 season on Friday, May 10.

The shops are designed to support small businesses, create additional retail shopping and to bring people to Batavia to enjoy this unique destination as well as the rest of the downtown area, according to a news release from Batavia MainStreet.

This year’s shops include:

Bewitching Brews – Bewitching Brews will sell organic functional teas and herbs, and will carry items from trending retailers like herbal products from Napiers Edinburgh Herbalists and fashion from Fable England. Bewitching Brews hopes to bring a unique feeling of walking into an Olde Apothecary Shoppe.

Big Bear Sunglasses – Classically inspired, biodegradable, polarized sunglasses that will raise money for animal shelters and dog rescues in the United States. Twenty percent of net proceeds will be donated to these organizations.

Home & Garden Provisions – This shop was inspired by the owner’s love for finding unique items to decorate the home and for gift giving. The owner curates items for use and usefulness around the home.

Home Run Hot dogs & Lemonade – A family owned and operated business, the menu dances between tradition and innovation with a range of options from classic Chicago-style hotdogs, fresh squeezed lemonade, loaded nachos and vegan hotdogs.

Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats – A delightful array of sweet treats for every palate, from the innovative freeze-dried candies that provide a unique crunch and intense flavors, to the indulgent chocolate-covered treats that satisfy the sweet tooth. The assortment of cotton candy adds a whimsical touch to the offerings, making Jodi Mac Sweets & Treats a go-to destination for those seeking a variety of delicious confections.

Morbid Mementos – Discover art, unique jewelry and goods for people who love the peculiar at Morbid Mementos. Rooted in a love for nature, preservation and conservation, artist Kelli creates ethically- sourced, beautiful and educational pieces from organic matter ranging from bones, insects and handcrafted copper metal.

NeighborsgridShop – A curated selection of secondhand vintage and modern clothing, featuring an extensive number of brands for every man and woman’s aesthetic with quality and timeless style in mind.

Scout & Gem – Elevate your everyday with this collection of edgy yet affordable jewelry and home decor. From statement pieces that define your look to unique accents that transform spaces, the shop specializes in curated designs that resonate with individuality.

Seapeak Style – This shop embodies the essence of joyful living, a harmonious blend of unique products and positive vibes into a community-centric boutique experience. Each item is chosen not just for its aesthetic appeal, but for its ability to spark joy, foster connections and celebrate the diversity of the community.

Since Seventy Five Supply Co. – Independent, artist-owned lifestyle and apparel brand featuring a collection of thoughtfully designed in-house items and products from other brands with a like-minded aesthetic. The owners bring well-designed, original products by telling a story of a specific era, honoring classic music and revitalizing local nostalgia. Whether it’s a trucker hat, a hoodie, or a piece of art, the shop provides products that recall a memory, make a statement and bring smiles.

The shops will be open Fridays 10 a.m.- 5 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sundays 11 a.m.- 4 p.m. Follow @bataviaboardwalkshops for shop introductions, events and more.