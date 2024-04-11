The Oaks Grille makeover in Bristol a ‘hole in one’

With entertainment featuring the likes of Good Clean Fun, live music is an appealing draw at The Oaks Grille in Bristol, recently renovated and now sporting an expansive patio. (Photo provided by Jeff Haynes Media)

A new look, fresh flavors, expanded views and a roster of entertainment are all part of the reimagined restaurant christened The Oaks Grille at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course in Bristol. The public, 18-hole championship golf course celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

The restaurant, now operated by the golf course ownership, invites the public to drop by and check out the dining options.

“It was updated to a lot more modern color schemes … the idea is to make everyone feel welcome and comfortable,” said George Bozonelos, who joined the team as general manager in September. “The tag line on the new menu is ‘Welcome home.’”

The renovations started at the end of 2022. What had been a small outdoor area with three tables has been turned into an expansive patio, seating almost 200 people with amazing views of the golf course, Bozonelos said. The addition of flowers and greenery will embellish the patio further as soon as mild temperatures arrive to stay. It’s designed to be a warm, inviting setting.

Baja Fish Tacos have been featured at The Oaks Grille in Bristol, recently renovated and now sporting an expansive patio, as well as live entertainment. (Photo provided by Jeff Haynes Media)

“We have a new menu … with a bunch of new entrees and sandwiches and a lot of great options to cover everyone in the family,” Bozonelos said. “Our chicken tenders have been a big seller that we’re keeping, of course. Our smash burgers are a big hit. Our [tomahawk] pork chop is to die for.”

New to the menu are a handful of pasta dishes, including spaghetti and meatballs among traditional favorites. Added classics highlight a meatloaf specialty, with some steaks upgraded.

The Margherita flatbread has been featured at The Oaks Grille in Bristol, recently renovated and now sporting an expansive patio. (Photo provided by Jeff Haynes Media)

Bozonelos said the kitchen will continue to offer flatbreads and nachos, adding they “are great shareable items, especially for golfers coming off the golf course, [also] great appetizer options for families and large groups.”

Live music will be featured each week, moving outdoors onto the patio during summer months.

“We’ve had everything from a gentleman who brings us back to the Rat Pack era [to] a younger group of local high school kids who are well versed in rock ’n’ roll to everything in between.”

The April entertainment schedule includes Trio on April 12; Barrelhouse Blend, April 19; Bert’s Revenge, April 20; Good Clean Fun, April 25; and The Ron Porter Band, April 26.

Reservations are recommended for larger groups, as well as to secure tables on evenings with live entertainment, which can fill up quickly.

Bozonelos notes that when private events – from business meetings to weddings and showers – take over the dining room, patrons still can dine in the two bars’ areas or on the patio in summer. People can check social media to see the schedule, he said.

In winter, The Oaks Grille is closed Mondays, but now welcomes guests seven days a week.

The response to all the changes has been positive, Bozonelos said.

“I’m very happy, the staff, the customers that have been coming forever – everyone is very happy with how everything turned out,” he said. “The quality of food, the quality of service. Those are our main concerns.”

He calls the makeover “a hole in one.”

The Oaks Grille at Blackberry Oaks Golf Course is at 2245 Kennedy Road in Bristol, bordering Yorkville. To learn more, visit blackberryoaks.com/the-oaks-bar-grille.