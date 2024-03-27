Brit Floyd to celebrate 30 years of Pink Floyd’s ‘The Division Bell’ at Genesee Theatre

Brit Floyd will pay tribute to legendary progressive and psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, marking the 30th anniversary of “The Division Bell” album at the Genesee Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. (Genesee Theatre )

Brit Floyd will pay tribute to legendary progressive and psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd, celebrating the 30th anniversary of “The Division Bell” album at the Genesee Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

According to a news release, Brit Floyd Pulse is a tribute through time, dedicated to recreating the magic of Pink Floyd’s music. Audiences can expect a breathtaking audio and visual experience that pays homage to Pink Floyd’s unique blend of music and visual effects.

The show will captivate fans with a stunning set list, featuring tracks from “The Division Bell,” as well as beloved classics from Pink Floyd’s extensive catalogue. Audiences will be transported to Pink Floyd’s universe, complete with a state-of-the-art light show, immersive visuals and ethereal sounds, according to the release.

Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com and in person at the Genesee Theatre box office. The full season lineup can be found at www.GeneseeTheatre.com.

Ticket prices range from $42 to $82.