Guided canyon hikes, trolley tours and more at Starved Rock in April

Explore local wonders through Starved Rock Lodge’s full lineup of guided hikes and trolley tours this April.

From immersive hikes to narrated trolley tours cruising past historic landmarks, these experiences unlock the hidden gems and captivating stories right in your own backyard. Discover how this April’s events are making exploration accessible and exciting for all ages and abilities.

Waterfall & Canyon Tours are offered at 11 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, beginning with lunch and followed by the guided hike from noon to 3 p.m. There is also a 9 a.m. tour available on Saturday, with lunch following at noon at Starved Rock Lodge. The cost is $40, $35 for children younger than 10. The tour is a guided walk to three spectacular waterfalls and canyons. See spring come to life in French, St. Louis and Ottawa canyons. The tour includes a relaxing trolley ride.

Take a Hike & a Lunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Hikers will discover Starved Rock’s canyons, bluffs and waterfalls on a 3-mile-round-trip guided hike filled with interesting facts about the state park. There will be a lunch break at the halfway point. The hike may vary depending on group skill and trail condition. The cost is $25 per person, which includes a boxed lunch and souvenir drawstring backpack.

This trail leads to Council Overhang at Starved Rock State Park. (Julie Barichello)

Historic Trolley Tours are offered from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and at noon and 1:30 p.m. Sundays. Guests will learn about Starved Rock State Park and the historic lodge while traveling to the lock and dam, through downtown Utica and the Starved Rock Visitor Center.

For those who’ve always wanted to hike all the canyons in Starved Rock, sign up for the Mega-Hike at 9 a.m. April 21. The guests and guides will take a trolley to the east end of the park to begin the trek. The cost is $40, which includes a boxed lunch and shirt. Pre-registration is required, as space is limited.

Enjoy an evening out with friends or family at the last Trolley Trio Progressive Dinner of the season on Thursday, April 25. The evening begins at 4:45 p.m. at Starved Rock Lodge, where guests will take a trolley to August Hill Winery for cocktails and appetizers. After that, the trolley will head to Camp Aramoni for dinner and drinks, followed by dessert and after-dinner drinks back at Starved Rock Lodge. Overnight packages are available. The cost for the dinner is $110 per person. Reservations are required, and guests must be at least 21 to attend.

To make reservations or for more information, call 815-220-7386 or visit starvedrocklodge.com.