Local Scene: St. Patrick’s Day festivities set in the Illinois Valley

Here are five things to do this weekend:

1. St. Patrick’s Day parades in Marseilles and Utica: Marseilles will host a lighted St. Patrick’s Day parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday. Lineup begins at 5 p.m. at 200 Riverfront Drive. From there, the parade will move north on Main Street to Washington Street, east on Washington Street to Chicago Street, to Broadway Street, then west on Main Street back to 200 Riverfront Drive. Anyone can join in the parade. For information, call 815-993-2408. The parade is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism and Park Committee. Before the parade in Marseilles, a Luck of the Irish Vendor Fair and BBQ food truck will be at the Marseilles Community Center, 850 W. Bluff St., from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Utica’s parade begins at 4 p.m. Saturday. The parade will start at the south end of town and conclude downtown. The activities continue with live entertainment, food and drink specials, and in-store deals throughout the community. For information, visit https://utica-il.gov.

2. History of the Illinois & Michigan Canal in La Salle County: The La Salle County Historical Society will host a special history presentation on the canal from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Bruce & Ollie’s, 166 Mill St., Utica. Local artifacts from the museum’s I & M Canal archives will be on display. A $10 donation is requested, and it includes a small coffee or scoop of ice cream. Proceeds from the event benefit the La Salle County Historical Society. No RSVP is needed.

3. Friends of the Princeton Public Library book sale: A spring book sale with more than 8,000 used books, hardcover and paperback, will continue from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 17, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18, at the Princeton Public Library, 698 E. Peru St. The sale will feature best-sellers, cookbooks, mysteries, children’s and young adult books, history books, science books as well as puzzles, CDs and DVDs. Patrons can enter through the front doors of the library and follow the signs that will lead them to the sale room.

4. Casino Night: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic School in Streator will host a casino night fundraiser from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Roamers Event Center, 2110 N. Bloomington St. The event will feature a live auction at 7 p.m., a silent auction and games. Tickets are $25 and include dinner. Visit facebook.com/smsStreator for information about the event.

5. St. Patrick’s Day dance: The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a St. Patrick’s Day dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday. The Generic’s Goodies Band, which feature the 1950s and ‘60s “oldies but goodies” of country and rock music, will perform. The dinning room is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 6:30 p.m. There is a $5 cover for the dance. Everyone is invited to come out for food, music and fun. Green attire is “acceptable if you so desire to dress up for the occasion,” organizers said.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Illinois Valley’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/local-events.