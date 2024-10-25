Letter: Wegener supports seniors

Kelli Wegener, who has been on the McHenry County Board for six years, deserves your vote for County Board chairperson. She knows the importance of taking care of the seniors in our community.

Seniors live longer if they are able to stay in their homes, and transportation is essential to maintain this standard of living. As our population ages, the need for transportation to doctor’s appointments, shopping, visits with friends, and other everyday errands becomes increasingly important. If elected County Board chairperson, Kelli plans to establish a Transportation Task Force to evaluate the various transportation services in our county. Her goal is to foster cooperation, reduce duplication and enhance access for those who are unable to drive.

As someone with aging family members, this would be a huge benefit in our county. If a senior chooses to live in an assisted living facility or nursing home, McHenry County has one of the best – Valley Hi Nursing Home. Kelli will ensure Valley Hi keeps its high standards and is sustainable in the long run. Vote Kelli for McHenry County Board chairperson because she wants all residents of all ages to live full, healthy, and happy lives.

Kate Bailey

Crystal Lake