The Princeton Moose Lodge will host a St Patrick’s Day Dance from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Friday March 15.

The Generic’s Goodies Band, which feature the 50s and 60s oldies but goodies of country and rock music, will perform. The dinning room is open from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. with the dance starting at 6:30. There is a $5 cover for the dance only. Everyone is invited to come out for food, music and fun. Green attire is “acceptable if you so desire to dress up for the occasion,” organizers said.