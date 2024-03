Marseilles will host a lighted St. Patrick’s Day parade beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 16.

Line up begins 5 p.m. at 200 Riverfront Drive. From there, the parade will move north on Main Street to Washington Street, east on Washington Street to Chicago Street, to Broadway Street, then west on Main Street back to 200 Riverfront Drive.

Anyone can join in the parade. For more information call 815-993-2408. The parade is sponsored by the Marseilles Tourism & Park Committee.