5 Things to Do: Trick-or-treat at the sheriff’s office and Algonquin Commons

Here are five things to do this weekend:

County Christmas art show: Get a head start on holiday gift shopping at the 49th annual A Country Christmas Arts and Crafts Show on Saturday and Sunday at Crystal Lake South High School, 1200 S. McHenry Ave. McHenry County’s largest indoor craft show will have artisans both local and from around the country selling an array of handcrafted goods, from art to jewelry and everything in between. Enjoy food, door prizes and raffles at the show. Admission is $3, and parking is free. Hours are from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Check out more details on the Country Christmas Arts and Crafts Show here: Craftshowcls.org.

Trick-or-treat with the sheriff’s office: The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office will host a trunk-or-treat event from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at the sheriff’s office, 2200 N. Seminary Ave., Woodstock. Dress up in costume to collect candy from the squad cars and speciality vehicles at the free and family-friendly event. Stop in for child fingerprinting; jail cell tours; games; vehicle and equipment displays; and demonstrations of motorcycles, the corrections facility and K9s. Find more details on the sheriff’s office trunk-or-treat event Facebook page: Facebook.com/McHenryCountySheriff.

Go on a spooky stroll: Join in on the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce’s Halloween Walk on Saturday in Cary and Fox River Grove. Get in costume and stroll with the community in this free and family-friendly event filled with candy and trick-or-treating with local businesses. The Cary parade will go from 11 a.m. to noon starting at Tasty Sushi and from 1 to 2 p.m. starting at Leader Ace Hardware in Fox River Grove. Both parades will have My Funnel Cake food truck at the end of the route for delicious treats. More information on the Cary-Grove Chamber’s Halloween Walk can be found here: Facebook.com/carygrovechamber.

Boo bash: Enjoy a day filled with Halloween thrills at the Boo Bash from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at Algonquin Commons, 1900 S. Randall Road, Algonquin. The free event will have a 16-foot Halloween slide, an inflatable corn maze, haunted house, foosball, ping pong and a live DJ. Go trick-or-treating, test your strength at the bungee sports challenge, and compete in the field goal-kicking competition. Check out more information here: Shopatalgonquincommons.com/events/boo-bash-halloween-party.

Halloween in Crystal Lake: Go trick-or-treating in Crystal Lake at a Halloween party from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Crystal Lake Plaza, 6500 Route 14. The free event will have candy, face-painting, music, games, a maze, an obstacle course and a touch-a-truck exhibit. Stay for entertainment including magic and reptile shows, caricature and balloon artists, and a martial arts show with radio station Star 105.5 broadcasting live. Find more information on Crystal Lake’s Halloween party here: Crystallakeplaza.com/events.

Would you like your event highlighted in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events.