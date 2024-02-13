Friends of the Princeton Public Library to host book sale, seeks members

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library is reminding residents it is time to renew or start their membership. (Shaw File photo)

The Friends of the Princeton Public Library is reminding residents it is time to renew or start their membership.

The organization set its book sale for March. Check the library’s website at https://princetonpl.org/ for any announcements concerning the dates and times.

In 2024, as part of paid membership dues, members will receive a special preview of books that will be available for sale at the March Book Sale. The preview is open only to Lifetime Members and Friends who have paid their dues by March 4.

The book sale is scheduled:

4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 13: Preview for friends only.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, March 15

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 16

Because of continued support of its membership and book sales, the Friends of the Library was able to present the library with a check to support its projects and programs. In addition, the Friends group made a gift of books to kindergarten, first and second grade students in the public schools and a private school in Princeton.

The Friends could not do these activities without donations of gently used books, puzzles, games and CDs.