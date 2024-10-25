Get in the spirit: Halloween-themed specials on tap at suburban bars, restaurants

Halloween falls on a Thursday, which means there’s an opportunity for an extra long week of celebrating. And local bars and restaurants are offering events and specials to help you get in the spirit. Some encourage costumes, so gear up in your Raygun outfit and show off your best dance moves.

Beatrix

272 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook, (630) 491-1415, beatrixrestaurants.com/beatrix/oak-brook/. Get in the spirit at their Halloween weekend brunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 26-27. Boo-zy cocktails like the corpse reviver and pumpkin dirty chai martini make a great complement to pumpkin pancakes. Kids might like the special Beetlejuice-themed blueberry lemonade. Reservations are recommended on OpenTable. At 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 29, bring the family to the Kids Halloween Crafts & Cupcakes Event featuring Halloween-themed activities, including frosting your own Candy Corn Cupcake and decorating trick-or-treat tote bags. Costumes are encouraged. Each crafting kit is $30.95 and includes two cupcakes, three frosting bags, a tote bag, craft supplies and a blueberry lemonade. Chaperones are required. Purchase tickets on Tock.

Bonefish Grill

1604 Randall Road, Algonquin, (847) 658-9268, and 180 S. Roselle Road, Schaumburg, (847) 534-0679, bonefishgrill.com/. Dine on a four-course Patron cocktail pairing dinner during the Trick or Tequila dinner at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30. Each chef-curated course is paired with a tequila cocktail such as Phantom’s Web, Vampire’s Delight, Diablo’s Dream and Sorceress Dream. The food includes an apple crostini, voodoo shrimp pasta, barbecue pineapple tequila mahi mahi and tequila bites. It’s $65 per person.

The Graceful Ordinary

3 E. Main St., St. Charles, (331) 235-5803, thegracefulordinary.com/. The Halloween high tea from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, includes Halloween-themed canapés and pastries paired with tea blends by The Irie Cup. Come dressed in costume for a chance to win a $100 TGO gift card. Tickets, available through Resy, are $66 for adults, $42 for kids 3-12, and free for kids 2 and younger.

A Beetlejuice dinner benefiting Lazarus House starts at 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28, with an optional open bar cocktail hour, passed hors d’oeuvres and a spooky cocktail. The four-course feast starts at 6 p.m. with Beetlejuice-inspired dishes from Executive Chef Chris Curren and optional wine pairings. Guests can dress up as their favorite character from the movie, with the best costume winning a $100 TGO gift card for a future visit. The tickets are available through Resy and start at $100.

Lucille at Drury Lane

100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace, (630) 530-8300, lucillerestaurant.com/summer-fall-special-events/. Costume up for the spooktacular brunch at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 27. Indulge in spooky dishes while the kids enjoy games, activities, pumpkin decorating and a costume contest with prizes. Tickets are $75 for adults, $30 for kids 5-12, and free for kids 4 and younger. Make reservations at OpenTable.

Martini Room

161 E. Chicago St., Elgin, (847) 741-0349, martiniroomelgin.com/. Martini Room hosts a 1920s Murder Mystery Martini Party at 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26. Play the role of suspect, detective or witness in this improv-inspired event while mingling with others to solve the murder of a top Chicago crime boss. Tickets are $55 and are available on Eventbrite. On Wednesday, Oct. 30, you can pregame with four spooky mini martinis for $18.

Portofino Lounge

40W188 Campton Crossings Drive, St. Charles, (630) 945-3920, portofinostcharles.com/. Portofino hosts its first Halloween party on Friday, Nov. 1. The DJ starts at 9 p.m. and there will be costume contests, drink specials and late-night eats.

Rookies

1545 W. Main St., St. Charles, rookiespub.com/: Rookies’ Halloween party from 9 p.m. to midnight Friday, Oct. 25, features a costume contest at 10 p.m. for cash prizes, drink specials, DJs and Blue Voodoo performing.

72 N. Williams St., Crystal Lake: The Halloween bash Saturday, Oct. 26, includes a costume contest for cash prizes at 11 p.m. and music by Video DJ Chuck Righteous.

