New Shorewood restaurant to feature Irish dancers, bagpipers

Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood will celebrate the month of St. Patrick’s Day with corn beef, cabbage, bagpipers, drums and other live entertainment.

Since Dec. 12, the restaurant has been open at 700 W. Jefferson St. in Shorewood after taking over the building once occupied by Skooter’s Roadhouse.

The restaurant plans to embrace the Irish spirit throughout March and especially on St. Patrick’s Day. The holiday falls on a Sunday.

Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

On Friday and Saturday, Corrigan’s Pub will offer corned beef and cabbage. On March 15 and St. Patrick’s Day, the restaurant is scheduled to have bagpipers, according to its website.

Irish dancers also will make an appearance at 4 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day.

“I think we had the intention to really shine during St. Patrick’s Day,” said George Gelis, who owns Corrigan’s Pub with his brother and cousins.

Gelis and the other owners represent the latest generation of restaurant owners in their family. Gelis said their parents were the original owners of Louie’s Chophouse in Shorewood before it became Skooter’s Roadhouse.

Corrigan’s Pub is meant to appeal to families and young people, Gelis said.

Patrons sit at the bar while watching sports March 1 at Corrigan’s Pub in Shorewood. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

“We focus more on restaurant side of it and not so much on the bar, but [we’re] still concentrating on the entertainment side,” he said.

The entertainment this month will feature The Country Night, DJ Davie B, Poison’d Crue, Lounge Puppets and DJ Mike Y.

Customers also can play “tringo,” or trivia and bingo, every Wednesday, and “singo,” which is “bingo with a beat,” on the first two Sundays and the last two Tuesdays of March.

Gelis said Corrigan’s Pub has been operating “very well” since it opened in December. The staff is focused on customer service, he said.

“I think we’ve got fantastic staff members,” Gelis said.

He said the restaurant has received “positive feedback to help us make corrections,” which demonstrates they are listening to their customers.

“We’re listening, we’re adjusting and, hopefully sooner rather than later, we’ll finish ironing out all our wrinkles,” Gelis said.

Gelis said he plans for Corrigan’s Pub to be part of Shorewood “for the long run.”

“We’re trying to be part of the community,” Gelis said.