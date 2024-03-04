’Jersey Boys’ star Eric Gutman to perform at Woodstock Opera House

Eric Gutman, renowned star of the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” will perform at Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9. (Photo provided by Eric Gutman )

Eric Gutman, renowned star of the Broadway hit “Jersey Boys,” will perform at Woodstock Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Presented as “From Broadway to Obscurity,” this captivating musical journey promises an evening of entertainment that will resonate with audiences long after the curtains close, according to a news release from Woodstock Opera House.

“From Broadway to Obscurity” is not merely a performance but a poignant exploration of one man’s journey through the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. At the pinnacle of his career, Gutman dazzled audiences with his portrayal of multiple roles in the Tony and Grammy award-winning sensation, “Jersey Boys.”

Tickets are available now, with front-row pricing set at $50, A seats at $35, and B seats at $25, and can be purchased online at www.woodstockoperahouse.com or by calling the box office during business hours at 815-338-5300.