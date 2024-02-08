Emagine Batavia offering special Valentine’s Day date night bowling packages

Emagine Batavia is offering a special Valentine's Day promotion, where couples can enjoy bowling and a snack bucket. (Emagine Entertainment )

If you’re still looking for those perfect Valentine’s Day plans, Emagine Batavia is offering special date night packages for an unforgettable evening of laughter, love and strikes.

The new Emagine Batavia movie theatre is located at 550 Randall Road. The theater, formally the Randall 15 IMAX, was purchased by Emagine in Spring 2020 and has been renovated to include 12 auditoriums, 2 private screening rooms, a large format EMX screen and a SUPER EMX screen. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

According to a news release, Emagine’s “Strike of Love” Valentine’s Day special is packed with fun and romance. For $100, each Valentine’s reservation will include Bowling Bliss for Two and a Sweetheart’s Snack Basket.

Emagine Batavia provides Duckpin Social bowling featuring Spark®, the first immersive, interactive scoring experience in the bowling industry. Duckpin Social is a ten-pin game where bowlers use a smaller sized ball without finger holes and each player is allowed up to three rolls per frame. Guests can select their Spark experience directly on their Sync tablets, choosing from more than 15 animation themes and even projecting their own photos onto the lane. Spark’s exclusive Heads-Up Display™ projects scores and stats directly on the lanes. Guests are able to score by hitting targets on the lanes as well as pins.

The High Roller Room has four private bowling lanes, a billiard table, a shuffleboard table, video games and a private bar.

Bowling Bliss For Two includes 90 minutes of unlimited bowling, shoe rentals, large popcorn, soft drinks and two personal pizzas.

Reservations are available beginning in the early afternoon on Wednesday, Feb. 14. Check https://www.emagine-entertainment.com/movies/strike-of-love/ for a list of available times.

Limited spots are available, and reservations are required for the Valentine’s Day Bowling experience.