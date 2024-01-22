‘Retro Radio’ to salute legendary vocal harmony music at Arcada Theatre

Retro Radio, an ensemble of musicians who pay tribute to the music of many legendary artists, will perform some of the greatest music of the 60s and 70s Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles. (Onesti Entertainment )

Retro Radio, an ensemble of musicians who pay tribute to the music of many legendary artists, will perform some of the greatest music and vocal harmonies of the 60s and 70s Sunday, Jan. 28 at the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles.

According to the Arcada Theatre, Retro Radio will bring audiences some of the biggest vocal harmony songs from artists like The Four Seasons, The Mamas & The Papas, Simon & Garfunkel, The Association, Seals & Crofts, Crosby, Stills, & Nash, The Roches, Manhattan Transfer and more.

Highlights from the show include “Come Softly To Me” and “Let’s Hang On” to “California Dreaming,” “Monday Monday,” and “Lonely Teardrops” – from “Never My Love,” “Diamond Girl,” and”Summer Breeze” to “We May Never Pass This Way Again” and “Reminiscing.”

Retro Radio features vocalists Steve Kikoen (Deacon Blues, Abbey Road, Big Suit,Prognosis), Jim Irizarry (American English), Kasey Foster (Big Suit, Babe-alon 5), Kiley Moore (Big Suit, Babe-alon 5), and will also feature Jessica Hornsten (Petty Kings, Atomic Blonde), and Suzanne Cross (Deacon Blues, The Great Pretenders).

A Retro Radio Show features a fantastic multimedia video presentation that perfectly accompanies the chronological live presentation of this exemplary vocal group and its outstanding backup band and rhythm section of award winning, celebrated musicians, according to the Arcada.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.