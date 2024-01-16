’90s alt-rock band Everclear coming to Arcada Theatre in St. Charles

The '90s alternative rock band Everclear will perform at the Arcada Theatre in St. Charles at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 26. (Onesti Entertainment)

One of the biggest alternative rock bands of the ’90s is headed to the Arcada Theatre in downtown St. Charles on Friday, Jan. 26.

Everclear, which celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2022, continues to tour, bringing high-energy live shows across the country.

According to the Arcada Theatre, the band’s founder, vocalist and guitarist Art Alexakis has no plans to hang it up anytime soon. Since forming in 1992, Everclear has enjoyed a lengthy career with 11 studio releases, including four that have been certified gold or platinum, selling over 6 million records.

The band has 12 Top 40 hit singles on mainstream rock, alternative and adult top 40 radio, including “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” “I Will Buy You A New Life,” “Wonderful” and “Everything To Everyone,” as well as numerous videos and a 1998 Grammy nomination.

Showtime is at 8 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit arcadalive.com.