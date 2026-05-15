Harbor House by Valentino’s now open at Heritage Harbor in Ottawa

Customers dine at the Harbor House by Valentino, which is now open in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Joe Porretta )

Harbor House by Valentino’s is officially open at Heritage Harbor, offering guests a one-of-a-kind waterfront dining and entertainment experience in the heart of the Starved Rock region.

Owned and operated by Joe, Kelly and Niccolo Porretta — the family behind Valentino’s Pasta & Wine — Harbor House combines elevated coastal cuisine, live music, frozen cocktails and a fun, family-friendly atmosphere along the Illinois River.

Harbor House features a large outdoor Boardwalk Bar serving frozen cocktails and a full bar menu, live music twice weekly, an outdoor cigar lounge and stunning sunset views over the marina. Families can relax while children enjoy the sandy play area, making Harbor House a destination for all ages.

Harbor House by Valentino's is now open in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Joe Porretta)

“Our goal was to create a place where guests feel like they’re on vacation the moment they arrive,” the Porretta family stated in a news release. “From the waterfront views and live music to the food and cocktails, Harbor House was designed to bring something completely different to Ottawa.”

Tropical chicken wings at Harbor House by Valentino, which is now open in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Joe Porretta)

The coastal-inspired menu features fresh ingredients and bold flavors, including signature dishes such as:

Corn Rib — Tajín, lime, garlic aioli

Fresh Catch Tacos — blackened mahi, island slaw, jerk vinaigrette, pickled onions, key lime crema

Yellowfin Tuna Nachos — wonton chips, mango salsa, ginger soy, umami seasoning, cilantro, arugula, sesame seeds

Watermelon & Goat Cheese Salad — arugula, whipped honey goat cheese, mint, agave vinaigrette

Key Lime Pie — graham cracker crust, raspberry sauce, whipped cream

Harbor House is the Porretta family’s second restaurant concept, alongside Valentino’s Pasta & Wine in downtown Ottawa, which also features an upstairs speakeasy-style event space for private parties and gatherings.

Both locations are accessible by water, creating a unique dining experience for boaters and visitors exploring the Illinois River region.

Strawberry shortcake (and Key Lime pie in the background) are on the dessert menu at Harbor House by Valentino in Ottawa. (Photo provided by Joe Porretta)

The restaurants also offer off-site catering services, and gift cards can be used at both Harbor House by Valentino’s and Valentino’s Pasta & Wine.

Harbor House by Valentino’s, which is open seven days a week, is located at 411 Great Loop East Drive in Ottawa. For more information, call 815-324-0433 or visit harborhousebyvalentinos.com.