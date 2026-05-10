Upcoming May festivals celebrate music, art & more in northern Illinois

Desiree and the Wilde take the stage Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025, for the third annual Dement Town Music Fest in Dixon. (Alex T. Paschal)

Stop to smell the lilacs, celebrate history and enjoy art as these festivals kick off the summer season this month.

Let these events inspire a day trip to get out and enjoy the spring blooms. From outdoor markets and wine walks to family-friendly celebrations and food-focused events, communities throughout northern Illinois are coming back to life with plenty to see and do.

Lilac Time is currently underway through May 21. 2023 at Lilacia Park in Lombard. (Sandy Bressner – sbressner@shawmedia.com)

May 2-17

Lilac Time

Lombard, multiple locations

lombardlilactime.com

Stop and smell the lilacs in this well-loved festival where visitors can stroll through Lilacia Park, shop the plant sale, enjoy concerts and story times, tour historic buildings and put down a chair to enjoy the parade or better yet, lace up and join the 5K walk Mutt Strut and pancake breakfast.

May 16

Rochelle Railroad Days

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rochelle Railroad Park, 124 N. 9th St., Rochelle

cityofrochelle.net/event/railroad-days-4/

Enjoy a family-friendly day with hotdogs, princess visit, music, trainspotting and bounce houses.

May 16

Streator Food Truck Festival

Noon to 7 p.m.

Streator City Park, 201 N. Park St., Streator

streatorpublicart.com/food-truck-fest

Enjoy plenty of food and drinks, as well as vendors and live music. Guests are asked to bring a blanket or chair.

May 16-17

Old Capitol Art Fair

10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1 South Old State Capitol Plaza, Springfield

For more than 60 years visitors have flocked to the state capital to shop the fine arts fair which includes activities for children, live entertainment and food too.

May 16

Blooming Fest

9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Downtown West Chicago

westchicago.org/blooming-fest

One of the region’s largest plant sales that draws gardening enthusiasts from across the area. Shop for crafts, enjoy live entertainment and family-friendly activities.

May 16

Springfield Pridefest

11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., 401 E. Capitol Ave., Springfield

visitspringfieldillinois.com

The family-friendly event includes a Pride Parade, live music, and celebrating everyone.

May 23-24

St. Charles Fine Art Show

Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue, St. Charles

stcharlesfineartshow.com

Northbrook artist Eric Lee's work on display at the annual Fine Art Show on May 25 and 26, 2024, in downtown St. Charles. (David Petesch)

Featuring more than 110 fine artists showcasing work in clay, ceramics, digital art, illustrations, jewelry, photography, fiber, glass, mixed media, oil painting, watercolor painting, acrylic painting, printmaking, sculpture and wood.

May 22-24

Streator Park Fest

Streator City Park, 201 N. Park St., Streator

streator.org

Celebrate Memorial Day Weekend at Park Fest, featuring a carnival, live music, vendors, kids parade and more.

May 27-30

Genoa Days

Downtown Genoa

genoa-il.com

This annual four-day event features rides, vendors, food, live music, a parade and much more.

May 30

Dement Town Music Fest

Depot Avenue, Downtown Dixon

discoverdixon.com

This all-ages festival is a day filled with live music, food, art and community. Visit the website for more information and a full lineup of bands and events.