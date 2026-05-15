Aurora’s largest Asian cultural celebration returns May 30

Pacifica Square and the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation are hosting the AANHPI ’26 Celebration—a vibrant, free community festival honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30. (Jyn Lockne Li)

Pacifica Square and the Global Friendship Exchange Foundation are hosting the AANHPI ’26 Celebration—a vibrant, free community festival honoring Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month from 2-7 p.m. Saturday, May 30.

The event brings together thousands of families and cultural enthusiasts for live performances, food contests, cosplay competitions, art and interactive entertainment.

Events include K-pop dance performances and teaching sessions, martial arts demonstrations, Taste of Pacifica eating contest, K-pop Demon Hunters costume competition, community art tent & live DJ entertainment, interactive attractions like laser tag and gaming trailer and more than 50 shops, restaurants and food vendors.

Pacifica Square is located at 4334 E. New York St., Aurora.

For more information, visit pacificasquare.com/aanhpi26.