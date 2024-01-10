January 12, 2024
The SceneDiningMusicComedyFestivalsExplorationEventsCalendar
The Scene

Grammy Award winner Howard Levy 4 to play The Venue in Aurora

By Shaw Local News Network
Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will perform with the Howard Levy 4 Sunday, Jan. 28 at The Venue in downtown Aurora.

Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will perform with the Howard Levy 4 Sunday, Jan. 28 at The Venue in downtown Aurora. (Yu Pei)

Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will perform with the Howard Levy 4 Sunday, Jan. 28, at The Venue in downtown Aurora.

Levy is well-known for his contributions as a member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones.

According to a news release, the Chicago quartet provides a musical experience that can only be described as “unforgettable.”

The Howard Levy 4, led by the multi-Grammy-Award-winning harmonica player, pianist, and composer, Levy, is a musical tour de force that brings together four of Chicago’s finest musicians and long-time friends. With a lineup featuring Chris Siebold, Josh Ramos and Luiz Ewerling, this band offers a captivating blend of original compositions and a wide range of musical styles, according to the release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be bought from the The Venue’s website.

The SceneMusicAuroraConcertThe Venue
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois