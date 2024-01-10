Grammy Award winner Howard Levy 4 to play The Venue in Aurora

Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will perform with the Howard Levy 4 Sunday, Jan. 28 at The Venue in downtown Aurora. (Yu Pei)

Grammy Award winner Howard Levy will perform with the Howard Levy 4 Sunday, Jan. 28, at The Venue in downtown Aurora.

Levy is well-known for his contributions as a member of Béla Fleck and the Flecktones.

According to a news release, the Chicago quartet provides a musical experience that can only be described as “unforgettable.”

The Howard Levy 4, led by the multi-Grammy-Award-winning harmonica player, pianist, and composer, Levy, is a musical tour de force that brings together four of Chicago’s finest musicians and long-time friends. With a lineup featuring Chris Siebold, Josh Ramos and Luiz Ewerling, this band offers a captivating blend of original compositions and a wide range of musical styles, according to the release.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets can be bought from the The Venue’s website.