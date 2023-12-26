December 26, 2023
Ring in 2024 at one of these exciting New Year’s Eve parties in Northern Illinois

By Shaw Local News Network

Bid a fond farewell to 2023 and welcome in 2024 at one of these festive New Year’s Eve parties around Northern Illinois.

From adults-only to family-friendly, here are just a few holiday events guaranteed to make your 2023 send-off one to remember.

  • Starlight’s Theatre and Lounge, 314 First Ave., Streator, hosts a New Year’s Eve Party with live music by the Jerry Criss Band. The party will feature a taco bar, party favors, Champagne toast and a 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 8 p.m., and music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets cost $50. For more information, visit starlightstheatre.com.
  • “NYE Globe-Trotters Gala” at Grand Bear Resort at Starved Rock in Utica will take party-goers on a worldwide celebration at this all-ages event. The party begins at 5 p.m. Attendees are asked to dress in global-inspired attire, and can win prizes for the Best Themed Family and Most Creative Costume. The evening’s menu includes appetizers that pay tribute to different countries, a pasta bar, baked potato bar, entree, dessert bar and kids menu, plus a pre-midnight pizza buffet. Entertainment includes a magic show, dancing to music with a DJ, and other family-friendly activities throughout the evening. Adults can enjoy a Champagne toast and balloon drop at midnight. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit grandbearresort.com.
  • Enjoy live music from Mike and Jess at Platform 31, 901 Water St., Peru. The New Year’s Eve Bash begins at 8 p.m. According to Platform 31′s Facebook page, the duo will perform acoustic cover music. Food and drinks will be available.
  • Project Nostalgia, a Midwest-based party cover band, will perform at Stage Left, located at Hometown Sports Bar & Grill in DeKalb. The female-fronted band will perform hits from Joan Jett, The Beatles, Queen, KISS, REO Speedwagon and more, as well as dance and pop rock covers. Music starts at 9 p.m. Hometown Sports Bar & Grill is located at 241 E. Lincoln Highway.
  • Before you head out for New Year’s Eve festivities, relax at Unwind at Westclox’s New Year’s Eve Ecstatic Dance and Vibrational Evolution. The event is from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Attendees can dance and connect with others in a positive atmosphere with transformative energy, according to the website. The family-friendly event will feature a variety of activities to nourish the mind, body and soul. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit unwindatwestclox.com.
  • For anyone interested in a quick overnight getaway to ring in 2024, check out Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa near Galena. The resort has overnight packages available, as well as both adults-only and family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations. The parties are open to both resort guests and non-guests. The family-friendly party begins at 7 p.m., and includes music from a DJ, games, face painting, temporary tattoos, pizza, crafts and a balloon drop at 11 p.m. Cost is $10 for resort guests and $15 for non-guests. No reservations are required for the family party. Adults over 21 can enjoy a prime rib buffet beginning at 7 p.m., live music at 9 p.m. from Time and a Half Band and a late-night pizza buffet at 11 p.m. The $110 all-inclusive ticket package includes open premium bar, dinner and entertainment. For more information, visit eagleridge.com.
  • If you’re looking for something for the under-21 crowd, how about a roller-skating New Year’s Eve party? The Rink at Pine Creek in Mt. Morris hosts an all-night celebration, beginning at 8 p.m. New Year’s Eve, and ending at 6 a.m. Jan. 1. The event features skating games and a countdown at midnight; arcade games and food will be available for purchase. Ticket prices begin at $45 in advance, and admission is free for supervising parents. The Rink is located at 6929 W. Pines Road. For more information or to purchase tickets in advance, visit skatingfun.com.
