Get outside on guided hike around Starved Rock this winter

Hikers check out the ice falls at St. Louis Canyon at Starved Rock State Park during a guided hike.

Don’t let the cold temperatures get in the way of heading outside and enjoying the outdoors this winter.

Starved Rock Lodge offers Guided Winter Hikes on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Hikes go to Wildcat Canyon, Lover’s Leap and Eagle Cliff at Starved Rock State Park.

The cost is $20.

According to the Starved Rock Lodge website, hikers could see frozen waterfalls or even eagles. The trek begins at the Starved Rock Lodge lobby, where participants pick up a snack and backpack. The hike is about three miles round trip.

Advance reservations are required, as space is limited. For more information or to reserve tickets, call 815-220-7386.