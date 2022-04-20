High school sports roundup for Tuesday, April 19

Mike Collins threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead Lincoln-Way Central to a 10-0 win over Stagg on Tuesday in New Lenox.
Collins threw 74 pitches in five innings, striking out five and walking two.
The Knights scored in each inning, including three runs each in the first and fifth innings. Braden Meyer, Collin Mowry and Jack Novak each drove in two runs for Lincoln-Way Central, and Mowry led the team with three hits.
Stagg starter Daniel Leach threw four innings, allowing seven runs on nine hits, striking out and walking one batter each.
Coal City 12, Streator 0 (5 inn.): At Coal City, Abram Wills threw a five-inning no-hitter to lead the Coalers to a dominating victory.
Wills struck out 13 batters and allowed one walk on 67 pitches.
The Coalers scored eight runs in the second inning and their remaining four in the next inning. Ashton Harvey and Braden Reilly each drove in three runs.
Plainfield North 3, Yorkville 0: At Yorkville, Brandon Bak struck out 10 and threw a complete game to help Plainfield North shut out Yorkville.
Bak threw seven innings, allowing one hit on 98 pitches. He also walked one batter.
The Tigers scored all three runs in the third inning. MJ Ansari drove in a run on a bases-loaded walk while Joe Guiliano singled in a run and Colin Pomatto hit into a fielder’s choice to drive in another.
Yorkville starter Michael Hilker threw five innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on four hits. He struck out eight and allowed four runs.
Andrew 7, Bolingbrook 4: At Tinley Park, the Thunderbolts earned a win behind starter Jack Loconte.
Loconte threw 2 ⅓ innings and didn’t allow a run on one hit. He struck out three. Luke Kearney picked up the save and struck out one batter.
Lemont 4, Breman 3: At Lemont, the Porters overcame an early 3-1 deficit to earn the win.
Lemont scored three runs in the fourth and took a 4-3 lead when Conor Murray doubled to center field. Murray and Swanstrom each had two hits in the game.
Bremen scored three runs in the top of the second, taking a 3-1 lead when Armando Aguilar drove in a run on a fielder’s choice.
Lemont starter Will Conway threw five innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out four. Brent Wills and Brandon Johnson each threw an inning in relief.
Xavier Aguilar pitched five innings for Breman, allowing four runs on nine hits.
Wilmington 2, Herscher 1: At Wilmington, the Wildcats scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth to earn the win.
Cade McCubbin drove in the winning run in the sixth with a single on the first pitch he saw.
Ryan Banas drove in the first run of the game for Wilmington on a line drive double in the third. Cody Lundsford tied the game in the top of the sixth when he hit a home run.
Kyle Farrell pitched a complete game for Wilmington, throwing seven innings, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out eight and allowed two walks.
Clay Schultz started for Herscher, throwing six innings, allowing two runs on five hits.
Joliet Catholic 10, Marian Catholic 4: At Chicago Heights, the Hilltoppers used a seven-run inning to earn an East Suburban Catholic Conference win.
Joliet Catholic scored a run in the first before scoring seven runs in the second, which was capped by Trey Swiderski singling in a run. Michael Ascencio led the team with three RBIs, while Swiderski and Jackson Cullen each finished with two RBIs.
Hilltoppers starter T.J. Schlageter threw 4 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out four and walked three batters.
Seneca 1, Marquette Ottawa 0: At Seneca, Casey Clennon drove in the go-ahead run in the sixth to help the Fighting Irish pull off the win.
Clennon singled in a run in the sixth to take the lead.
Seneca starter Matt Cruise threw 5 ⅔ innings, striking out 13 and not allowing a run on one hit. He walked three batters. Paxton Giertz came in relief to preserve the win.
Minooka 8, Oswego 6: At Minooka, the Indians held off an Oswego comeback to win on the road.
Minooka fell behind 2-0 in the first inning before scoring four runs, with Andrew Mack driving in two runs on a grounder to center field. Sully Minor and Nolan Zurawski each drove in a run in the first. Oswego scored four runs in the fifth to make it a 7-6 Minooka lead but couldn’t score again in the last two innings.
Zurawski led the team with three RBIs, while Mack finished with two. Troy Vosburgh drove in three runs for Oswego, and Ethan Valles drove in two.
Minooka starter Ryan Anderson threw 5 ⅔ innings, allowing six runs on seven hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Oswego starter Bryson Mello allowed seven runs, three earned, on seven hits in four innings.
Joliet West 13, Plainfield Central 4: At Joliet, the Tigers scored in every inning except the fourth to earn a conference win.
Preston Vowell drove in three runs on three hits, while Owen Young drove in two runs on two hits.
Joliet West starter Conner Hogan struck out seven in 5 ⅔ innings, allowing three runs on five hits. James Love pitched in relief for the Tigers, allowing one run on three hits.
Carter Prochaska started for Plainfield Central and allowed five runs, seven earned, on six hits in 4 ⅓ innings. He struck out five and walked one.
Joliet Central 5, Plainfield East 1: At Joliet, the Steelmen picked up the win behind starter Alex Rocha.
Rocha threw a complete game and allowed one run and struck out three.
Rocha hit a home run to help his cause, and Robert Fitzpatrick had three hits and drove in a run.
Reed-Custer 6, Peotone 5: At Peotone, the Comets held on to its lead to earn a conference win on the road.
Reed-Custer built an early 3-0 lead in the first inning when J Stellano and C Goodwin each singled in a run and a Peotone error allowed a third run to score. The Comets added a run in the second on a Cameron Smith double and two more runs in the sixth.
Peotone scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to make it a 6-4 Reed-Custer lead and drove in a run on the bottom of the seventh on a fielder’s choice hit by Matt Derkacy, but Kade Hupe flew out to center with runners on second and third.
Jake McPherson started for Reed-Custer and threw 6 ⅓ innings, striking out seven and allowing five runs, three earned, on six hits.
Peotone starter Brock Krska threw 5 ⅔ innings, allowing six runs, four earned, on 10 hits and striking out 10.
Streator Woodland 4, Dwight 1: At Streator, the Warriors picked up a win at home.
Lincoln-Way West 10, Thornwood 10: At South Holland, the Warriors and Thunderbirds battled it out to a tie.
Softball
Andrew 4, Bolingbrook 3: At Tinley Park, Madison Vrastil hit a walk-off single to give her team a win.
Vrastil had three hits and two RBIs, while Madison Hanik had two hits and drove in a run.
Andrew starter Kathleen Hester struck out 11.
Lemont 10, Breman 2: At Lemont, pitcher Avaree Taylor led the way with a complete game to help Lemont win. Taylor threw seven innings and allowed two runs on seven hits and struck out nine. She also walked three.
Natalie Pacyga drove in three runs for Lemont on three hits, and Frankie Rita drove in two runs on a home run.
Herscher 16, Wilmington 1 (5 inn.): At Wilmington, the Tigers put on an offensive clinic on the road.
Mia Ruder finished with four hits and two RBI while Allie Decman and Kayna Nelson each had three hits.
The two teams each scored a run in the first inning before Herscher scored four, two, five and four runs, respectively, in the following innings.
Tigers starter Anistin Hackley threw 2 ⅔ innings, allowing one run on four hits.
Olivia Hensen drove in the lone run for Wilmington (5-5).
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Stagg 0: At Palos Hills, Lisabella Dimitrijevic and Alexa Michon combined to pitch a shutout to help the Knights earn a conference win on the road.
Dimitrijevic threw four hitless innings for Lincoln-Way Central (9-3-1, 1-0 SWC), striking out nine while Michon pitched three innings, allowing one hit and striking out three.
Jamie Widule hit a home run and finished with two RBI and scored two more runs while Josephine Jager also drove in two runs for Lincoln-Way Central.
Lincoln-Way West 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 1: At Bradley, Allie Wondrasek pitched a complete game for the Warriors to earn a road win.
Wondrasek struck out 12, allowing one run on two hits.
Lincoln-Way West scored a run in the first inning on a Molly Marquardt single and four runs in the second inning to take an early 5-0 lead. Marquardt finished with four RBIs on two hits, and Ava Murphy drove in her team’s fifth run.
Ottawa 5, Joliet Catholic 0: At Joliet, Ottawa coach Adam Lewis earned his 100th win.
Reed-Custer 8, Peotone 2: At Peotone, Addison Brown struck out 14 and threw a complete game to lead Reed-Custer to an Illinois Central Eight win.
Brown threw seven innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits. She also walked two batters.
Reed-Custer started the game strong in the first inning when Halie LaGrange and Grace Cavanaugh each drove in a run. Mya Beard doubled in two runs in the second inning and Cavanaugh and Brown each drove in a run in the inning to take a 6-0 lead.
Emma Spagnoli drove in a run for Peotone in the third on a single, and Amanda Hasse doubled in a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Mackenzie Strough threw a complete game for Peotone, allowing five runs on eight hits.
Coal City 6, Streator 5: At Coal City, Abby Gagliardo hit a go-ahead home run in the bottom of the sixth to help the Coalers pull off the win.
Gagliardo hit two home runs in the game, including the game-winner in the fifth with the game tied at five. She led a five-run third inning with her first home run.
Coal City starter Bri Combes threw six innings, allowing five runs on 10 hits.
Girls Soccer
Coal City 4, Manteno 0: At Manteno, the Coalers snapped a four-match losing streak.
Oswego East 8, Plainfield South 1: At Oswego, the Wolves picked up a win at home.
Reed-Custer 8, Wilmington 4: At Wilmington, Brooklyn Harding and Alayna Valone each had hat tricks.
Julia Begler and Lily Dubrovich each had a goal for Reed-Custer and Margaret Dockery had 12 saves in goal.
Yorkville 1, Plainfield Central 1: At Plainfield, the Foxes and Wildcats tied in their match.
Lincoln-Way East 1, Lincoln-Way West 1: At New Lenox, the Griffins and Warriors battled to a tie.
Andrew 2, Bolingbrook 0: At Tinley Park, the Thunderbolts snapped a two-match losing streak.
Boys Tennis
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Andrew 2: At Tinley Park, the Knights picked up a conference win on the road.
No. 1 singles Collin Bush, No. 1 doubles Dom Evan and Tommy Belka, No. 2 doubles Juney Bai and Jon Davis, No. 3 doubles Ryan Jabaay and Taylor Didrickson and No. 4 doubles Evan Fisk and Grant Trevarthan all won their matches.
Boys Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 14, Lockport 2: At Lockport, the Warriors picked up a SouthWest Suburban Conference win on the road.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Homewood-Flossmoor 11: At New Lenox, the Knights earned a conference win.
Cale Koester and Max Platos each scored four goals, and Noah Leonard, Tommy Crubaugh and Jared Chiaramonte each scored two goals for Lincoln-Way Central.
Girls Water Polo
Lincoln-Way West 8, Lockport 3: At New Lenox, Ally Witt and Sydney McGann each scored three goals for Lincoln-Way West, and Abby Karpluk added two.
Madalyn Witt made eight saves in goal.
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 4: At New Lenox, the Knights earned a win to best a conference rival.