Listen: Kankakee County’s 5 most-read stories this week, April 26-May 2

The former Cigna building in Bourbonnais has been donated to Riverside Healthcare. The long-vacant building is adjacent to the healthcare system’s Health Fitness Center and expanding campus in Bourbonnais along North Convent Street. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Catch up on the news Kankakee County readers couldn’t stop talking about. Each week, we round up the five most-read Shaw Local stories from your community and bring them to you in a new way – as on-demand audio you can listen to anytime. Powered by Everlit’s AI technology, these narrated stories let you stay informed whether you’re at your desk, in the car, or on the go.

This week’s playlist covers April 26-May 2 and includes the biggest headlines and local favorites from across Kankakee County. Just press play to hear them all, or skip ahead to the stories that matter most to you. It’s the same trusted reporting from Shaw Local, now in a format that fits your life.