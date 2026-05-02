Joliet Central, Joliet West students’ community thrift sale will benefit local nonprofits

Joliet Central High School Advancement Via Individual Determination students (from left) Paula Rangel, Valerie Ruiz-Flores and Tyler Swearingen sort clothing for the community-wide thrift sale to be held in the Joliet West High School Cafeteria on Friday and Saturday, May 8-9, 2026. (Photo provided by Joliet Township High School District 204)

Freshman and sophomore students in the Joliet Central and Joliet West high schools’ Advancement Via Individual Determination (AVID) programs are teaming up to host a community Sip & Thrift Sale, where every item is just $3 or less.

The event will take place from 3:20 to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 8, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9, at Joliet West High School, 401 N. Larkin Ave.

Guests are invited to enter through the cafeteria entrance, with free parking available in any school lot.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit three local nonprofit causes: The Joliet Central Follow Your Dreams Kermes Scholarship, Hopeful Tails Animal Rescue and the Will County Children’s Advocacy Center.

“Last year’s AVID Thrift Store at Joliet Central raised $2,000 for our community, so we’re thrilled to partner with the AVID team at Joliet West to offer more resources for our students and the rest of the community,” Joliet Central AVID instructors Rocio Flores, Josh Maurice, and Nick Zorn said in a District 204 news release.

“The thrift shop will offer high-quality, affordable clothing to our community, while raising money for agencies within our community,” according to the release.

The project fulfills a core requirement of the AVID program, which includes engaging students in meaningful service-learning projects.

AVID is a college and career readiness elective that helps students develop the skills they need to be successful in higher education and beyond, with a focus on academic support, leadership and community engagement, District 204 said.