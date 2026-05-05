Vacancy on St. Charles City Council as Bob Gehm steps down

(file photo) St. Charles Alderperson Bob Gehm announced he is stepping down in his role effective May 1. Pictured, Gehm is sworn in by Circuit Court Judge Susan Clancy Boles on Monday, May 5, 2025, at the St. Charles Fire Department. (Sandy Bressner)

There is a vacancy on the St. Charles City Council after Alderperson Bob Gehm announced he is stepping down from his role.

One of the two seats in Ward 3 is now vacant, with a term expiring in 2027.

According to City Administrator Heather McGuire, the city will accept letters of interest for potential candidates through May 25. A series of interviews will be conducted with the City Council on June 1.

Candidates must have lived in Ward 3 for at least one year.

McGuire said the intent is to have a candidate appointed by the mayor and fill the seat by June 15.

The appointee will serve until a candidate is elected during the April 2027 consolidated election.

Mayor Clint Hull thanked Gehm for the “enthusiasm” and “optimism” he brought to the Council. Hull said he has “sincere gratitude” for Gehm’s years of dedicated service, including three years as a Council member and 13 years as a liquor control commission member.

“His commitment to thoughtful leadership and his willingness to listen to residents have made a lasting impact on our city, and we are grateful for his leadership, collaboration and support over the years,” Hull said during the May 4 City Council meeting.

Hull said he always loved seeing Gehm going out of his way to thank city workers, especially public works staffers when they were out on a job. Hull said Gehm always let them know they are appreciated.

“While we will miss his voice and experience, we respect his decision and wish him and his wife and family nothing but the best in their next chapter,” Hull said.

Shaw Local has reached out to Gehm.

Gehm was first appointed to the Council by former Mayor Lora Vitek to fill the seat of Todd Bancroft, who retired in 2023. Gehm was elected in 2025.

He has been a resident of St. Charles for more than three decades and works as a finance manager for Ox Industries in Aurora.

Alderperson Steve Weber thanked Gehm for his service, saying he “was always a consummate gentleman. He cared tremendously for his constituents.”

Alderperson Bryan Wirball also applauded Gehm’s contribution to the Council and the city, saying: “I always enjoyed working with [Gehm]. We will really miss his presence.”