Crystal Lake Pride makes it official with nonprofit status, plans for 3rd annual June celebration

Hundreds of people showed up to walk through downtown during the 2nd annual Crystal Lake Pride Walk & Social June 1, 2025. (Michelle Meyer)

Approaching the third year of celebrating LGBTQ+ pride in Crystal Lake, organizers of the event have established an independent nonprofit organization aimed at securing pride celebrations in the city for years to come.

Crystal Lake Pride recently celebrated its incorporation with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, according to a news release. Pride celebrations in the city began in 2024 as an outreach initiative under the Downtown Crystal Lake Main Street Association. Organizers were able to build on the success by adding a festival filled with music, vendors and food trucks last year.

Now, as a standalone entity, the organization aims to “break down stigmas and educate the community, while always remaining respectful of the neighborhoods in which we live and work,” according to the release.

Members of the Crystal Lake Pride nonprofit celebrate the inception of the organization with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on April 23, 2026. (Photo provided by Jim Tomasek)

The annual flagship Pride Walk and Social is promised to be a permanent fixture in the community, and will be on the first Sunday of June. More Pride events are planned throughout the year.

“This event is something to be proud of,” Crystal Lake Pride Board President Jim Tomasek said in the release. “We have worked hard to curate a fun experience that is truly respectful of our neighborhood. Whether you are a member of the queer community or want to show support for your neighbors who are, this is an event for you!”

The Pride Walk and Social will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 7 at the Brink Street Market in downtown Crystal Lake. Attendees will kick off a celebratory walk at the corner of Williams Street and Crystal Lake Avenue, finishing at the Pride Court in the Brink Street parking lot. The festival will feature vendors, local businesses, a food court, a beer tent, live music and a baggo tournament.

Woodstock is the only other municipality in McHenry County to host a significant Pride celebration event each year. This year’s PrideFest will be June 13 and 14.

Crystal Lake Pride seeks corporate sponsorships, local vendors and volunteers to help make the festival as successful as possible. For information on how to support the organization, sign up for the walk or become a vendor, visit crystallakepride.org.