Chain O’Lakes, upper Fox River reopen for boating after weeks of flooding

Partially submerged docks near Francis M. Schmitt Park in Johnsburg on Sunday, April 19, 2026, as the Fox River continued to rise. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver — Shaw Media)

The Chain O’ Lakes and part of the Fox River are back open for boating, the Fox Waterway Agency announced Tuesday.

Officials closed the Chain in mid-April as floodwaters rose and the area got pounded by rain. In McHenry County, officials also closed River and Rawson Bridge roads as floodwaters rose. The two roads reopened last week.

In addition to the Chain, the upper Fox River from the Chain south to the Stratton Lock & Dam near McHenry is also open for boating, the agency said.

However, the entire waterway system is under a debris advisory and people should report debris concerns at foxwaterway.com/report-a-concern, the agency said. Throughout the flooding, many people have reported on social media having lost or found watercraft, pieces of docks and other materials that floated down the river when the water overflowed its banks.

The lower Fox River from McHenry to the Algonquin Dam remains closed for boating.

High waters continue to recede along the Chain and Fox River after cresting last month at flood stage.