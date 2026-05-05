City of Morris announces spring clean-up for May 18 to May 22

The City of Morris has announced that Public Works will start its annual spring clean-up Monday, May 18, continuing through Friday, May 22.

Morris residents can dispose of an unlimited number of unwanted household items by placing them on the curb before 6 a.m. on their normal garbage collection day. According to a news release, all materials should be organized neatly to ensure efficient pick-up, to avoid obstruction of sidewalks and roads.

Mayor Chris Brown knows this is a much-anticipated week for Morris’s residents.

“We get a lot of phone calls from the community asking when the clean-up week will take place, so we want to get out ahead of it and make sure everybody can get ready for it and take full advantage of this valuable service,” Brown said in a news release. “We are so fortunate to have the hardworking women and men on our public works teams that work so hard and provide this service for our residents. We owe them a big thank you for the back-breaking work they put into everything they do for our city.”

Excluded items are mattresses, paints, chemicals, tires, appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators, stoves, and water heaters, and all electronics are excluded.

For more information, visit the City of Morris Facebook page or visit morrisil.org. Anyone with questions should call Public Works at 815-942-5063.